AVN 66.66 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
BAFL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
DFML 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.98%)
DGKC 47.67 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.89%)
EPCL 47.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
FCCL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.59%)
FFL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
FLYNG 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
HUBC 70.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KAPCO 25.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.46%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
MLCF 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.47%)
NETSOL 79.95 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.72%)
OGDC 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
PAEL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.68%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.31%)
PPL 71.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.28%)
PRL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.96%)
SILK 0.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.08%)
SNGP 42.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
TELE 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.19%)
TPLP 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
TRG 113.79 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.61%)
UNITY 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.85%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,242 Increased By 22.1 (0.52%)
BR30 15,315 Increased By 68.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 41,897 Increased By 23.1 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,597 Increased By 8.3 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil may fall into 3,810-3,856 ringgit after bounce

Reuters Published 16 Mar, 2023 10:54am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may break a support of 3,892 ringgit per tonne, and fall into a range of 3,810-3,856 ringgit, probably after a brief bounce. The contract is riding on a wave c, which has travelled below its 100% projection level of 3,931 ringgit.

Chances are this wave may extend into 3,736-3,810 ringgit range.

Before dropping towards this target zone, the contract may bounce moderately towards 3,974-4,006 ringgit range, to partially cover a gap forming on Wednesday.

On the daily chart, a rising trendline established a support around 3,907 ringgit, which may trigger a bounce towards 4,022 ringgit.

Malaysia palm oil, rubber farmers file EU petition contesting deforestation law

The real behaviour of the market around this trendline is yet to present itself.

The high probability will be a consolidation or bounce.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil may fall into 3,810-3,856 ringgit after bounce

PM seeks to clear the air about default, elections

Intra-day update: rupee ticks up against US dollar

Consumer price inflation in Pakistan second highest in South Asia: World Bank

Release / disbursement: Rs399.68bn funds authorised for PSDP

Democracy, fiscal discipline must for uplift, says Dar

Pakistan's ex finance chief Miftah warns against any kind of debt restructuring

Two children martyred, two soldiers injured in South Waziristan operation: ISPR

US, Pakistan discuss the whole gamut of energy matters

PSO suggests Rs10/litre levy to avert default

IK warns of ‘anarchy’ in country

Read more stories