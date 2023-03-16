Palm oil may fall into 3,810-3,856 ringgit after bounce

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may break a support of 3,892 ringgit per tonne, and fall into a range of 3,810-3,856 ringgit, probably after a brief bounce. The contract is riding on a wave c, which has travelled below its 100% projection level of 3,931 ringgit.

Chances are this wave may extend into 3,736-3,810 ringgit range.

Before dropping towards this target zone, the contract may bounce moderately towards 3,974-4,006 ringgit range, to partially cover a gap forming on Wednesday.

On the daily chart, a rising trendline established a support around 3,907 ringgit, which may trigger a bounce towards 4,022 ringgit.

Malaysia palm oil, rubber farmers file EU petition contesting deforestation law

The real behaviour of the market around this trendline is yet to present itself.

The high probability will be a consolidation or bounce.