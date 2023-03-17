AVN 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.74%)
PTI supporters block entrance of IK’s house

Safdar Rasheed Published 17 Mar, 2023 06:16am
LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters on Thursday sealed the entrance of party chairman Imran Khan’s residence by placing containers as contingents of police started gathering again near Zaman Park, triggering fears of another round of clashes.

The situation developed despite the Lahore High Court’s orders to stop operation till Friday (today). It appears that the district administration is waiting for words from a lower court in Islamabad which is hearing the PTI petition seeking cancellation of Imran Khan’s arrest warrants. The law enforcers may resume their push to arrest the former prime minister if the district and sessions court rejects the plea.

The LHC ordered the authorities to halt the operation and arrest of Imran Khan for a day. The time was further extended till Friday by LHC’s Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh who heard the petition on Thursday. A lower court in Islamabad had issued a warrant against Mr Khan for defying orders to present himself in court in the Toshakhana case. It has ordered the authorities to produce the suspect before court on March 18.

In the latest development, the supporters of defiant politician also placed stones on the road leading to Zaman Park. On the other hand, multiple trucks with shipping containers have been placed at the intersection of The Mall and Canal roads. The restrictions have caused mental agony to commuters.

Taking to Twitter, PTI leader Musarrat Jamshed Cheema claimed that barricades were being placed on roads leading to Zaman Park and containers were being moved towards major highways across the Punjab. Ms Cheema warned that the PTI supporters would continue to defend the party leader. “We are ready to sacrifice our lives but will not let the future of Pakistan be hijacked by a few families.”

She said the LHC had stopped police from conducting an operation. She warned of strong reaction from public if the court orders were defied by the district administration. She said the government would have to hold elections in the country as per the SC’s order.

