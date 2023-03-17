KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (March 16, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
260,823,042 148,849,852 8,164,940,083 4,840,261,694
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 676,975,434 (616,470,801) 60,504,632
Local Individuals 6,127,870,825 (5,849,705,053) 278,165,771
Local Corporates 3,206,016,711 (3,544,687,116) (338,670,403)
