AVN 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.74%)
BAFL 29.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DFML 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
DGKC 46.99 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.42%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.15%)
FFL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
FLYNG 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.69%)
GGL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.78%)
HUBC 70.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
MLCF 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.67%)
NETSOL 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.76%)
OGDC 90.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.88%)
PAEL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.88%)
PIBTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.08%)
PPL 70.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.68%)
PRL 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.71%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.85%)
TPLP 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
TRG 112.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.21%)
UNITY 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.31%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,215 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.11%)
BR30 15,155 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 41,694 Decreased By -180 (-0.43%)
KSE30 15,518 Decreased By -70 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 17 Mar, 2023 06:16am
Follow us

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Treet Corporation Limited #     11-03-2023   17-03-2023                                   17-03-2023
Feroze1888 Mills Limited        15-03-2023   17-03-2023     20.5% (i)      13-03-2023
Sazgar Engineering Works 
Limited #                       12-03-2023   18-03-2023                                   18-03-2023
(HUBCSC4) The Hub Power
Company Ltd Sukuk 
Certificate                     06-03-2023   19-03-2023
Nadeem Textile Mills 
Limited #                       13-03-2023   20-03-2023                                   20-03-2023
Bank Alfalah Limited            14-03-2023   20-03-2023     25% (F)        10-03-2023     20-03-2023
Olympia Mills Limited #         14-03-2023   20-03-2023                                   20-03-2023
Salman Noman Enterprises 
Limited #                       13-03-2023   21-03-2023                                   21-03-2023
Bank AL Habib Limited #         14-03-2023   21-03-2023     70% (F)        10-03-2023     21-03-2023
Fauji Foods Limited             15-03-2023   21-03-2023     NIL                           21-03-2023
(TPLSC) TPL Corp Limited        21-03-2023   22-03-2023
MetaTech Health Limited #       17-03-2023   24-03-2023                                   24-03-2023
Crescent Jute Products 
Limited #                       18-03-2023   24-03-2023                                   24-03-2023
Synthetic Products 
Enterprises Ltd. #              18-03-2023   24-03-2023                                   24-03-2023
Kohinoor Industries 
Limited #                       18-03-2023   24-03-2023                                   24-03-2023
Bank Alfalah Limited            11-03-2023   25-03-2023
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank 
Limited                         20-03-2023   26-03-2023
MCB Bank Limited                16-03-2023   27-03-2023     60% (F)        14-03-2023     27-03-2023
Zephyr Textiles Limited #       21-03-2023   27-03-2023                                   27-03-2023
Soneri Bank Limited             21-03-2023   27-03-2023     10% (F)        17-03-2023     27-03-2023
Reliance Cotton Spinning 
Mills Ltd. #                    21-03-2023   27-03-2023                                   27-03-2023
Allied Bank Limited             21-03-2023   28-03-2023     25% (F)        17-03-2023     28-03-2023
Ittehad Chemicals Limted #      21-03-2023   28-03-2023                                   28-03-2023
Engro Fertilizers Limited       22-03-2023   28-03-2023     50% (F)        20-03-2023     28-03-2023
(HB LTF C 3) Habib Bank 
Limited                         22-03-2023   28-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim 
Limited                         24-03-2023   28-03-2023     NIL                           28-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Company 
Limited                         26-03-2023   28-03-2023     31.50% (F)     22-03-2023     28-03-2023
(TPLTFC3) TPL Corp Limited      27-03-2023   28-03-2023
Standard Chartered Bank 
(Pak) Ltd                       20-03-2023   29-03-2023     25% (F)        16-03-2023     29-03-2023
Askari Bank Limited             22-03-2023   29-03-2023     15% (B)        20-03-2023     29-03-2023
Faysal Bank Limited             22-03-2023   29-03-2023     10% (F)        20-03-2023     29-03-2023
United Bank Limited             22-03-2023   29-03-2023     90% (F)        20-03-2023     29-03-2023
Habib Bank Limited              22-03-2023   29-03-2023     15% (F)        20-03-2023     29-03-2023
Meezan Bank Limited             22-03-2023   29-03-2023     30% (F)        20-03-2023     29-03-2023
Engro Powergen Qadirpur 
Limited                         23-03-2023   29-03-2023     NIL                           29-03-2023
JS Bank Limited                 23-03-2023   29-03-2023     NIL                           29-03-2023
Samba Bank Limited              23-03-2023   29-03-2023     NIL                           29-03-2023
The Bank of Punjab              23-03-2023   29-03-2023     10% (B)        21-03-2023     29-03-2023
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. 
Ltd.                            27-03-2023   29-03-2023     6% (i)         22-03-2023
Al-Noor Sugar Mills 
Limited #                       21-03-2023   30-03-2023                                   30-03-2023
National Bank of Pakistan       22-03-2023   30-03-2023     NIL                           30-03-2023
Habib Metropolitan Bank 
Limited                         23-03-2023   30-03-2023     32.5% (F)      21-03-2023     30-03-2023
The Bank of Khyber              23-03-2023   30-03-2023     NIL                           30-03-2023
Summit Bank Limited             23-03-2023   30-03-2023     NIL                           30-03-2023
ZIL Limited                     24-03-2023   30-03-2023     NIL                           30-03-2023
Engro Corporation Limited       24-03-2023   30-03-2023     10% (F)        21-03-2023     30-03-2023
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation
Term Finance Certificate        24-03-2023   30-03-2023
Noon Sugar Mills Limited #      24-03-2023   30-03-2023                                   30-03-2023
Jubilee Life Insurance 
Co. Limited                     24-03-2023   30-03-2023     100% (F)15% (b)21-03-2023     30-03-2023
BankIslami Pakistan 
Limited                         24-03-2023   30-03-2023     10% (F)        21-03-2023     30-03-2023
Nishat Mills Limited #          18-03-2023   31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
Premier Sugar Mills and 
Distillery Co                   21-03-2023   31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
Paramount Spinning Mills 
Limited                         24-03-2023   31-03-2023     NIL                           31-03-2023
Gulshan Spinning Mills 
Limited                         24-03-2023   31-03-2023     NIL                           31-03-2023
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills 
Limited #                       24-03-2023   31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
Gulistan Textile Mills 
Limited                         24-03-2023   31-03-2023     NIL                           31-03-2023
Diamond Industries 
Limited #                       24-03-2023   31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
Ghani Value Glass Limited #     24-03-2023   31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
EFU Life Assurance Limited      25-03-2023   31-03-2023     105% (F)       22-03-2023     31-03-2023
Tariq Corporation Limited #     25-03-2023   31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
East West Insurance Company 
Ltd. #                          29-03-2023   31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
Trust Securities & Brokerage 
Ltd. #                          25-03-2023   1-Apr-23                                       1-Apr-23
Tri-Pack Films Limited          4-Apr-23     10-Apr-23      50% (F)        31-03-2023      10-Apr-23
JS Investments Limited          6-Apr-23     12-Apr-23      NIL                            12-Apr-23
Unilever Pakistan Foods 
Limited                         10-Apr-23    12-Apr-23      NIL                            12-Apr-23
Lotte Chemical Pakistan 
Limited                         7-Apr-23     13-Apr-23      20% (F)        5-Apr-23        13-Apr-23
Adamjee Life Assurance 
Co. Limited                     8-Apr-23     15-Apr-23      NIL                            15-Apr-23
Nestle Pakistan Limited         10-Apr-23    17-Apr-23      950% (F)       6-Apr-23        17-Apr-23
Frieslandcampina Engro 
Pakistan Ltd.                   11-Apr-23    18-Apr-23      NIL                            18-Apr-23
AGP Limited                     12-Apr-23    19-Apr-23      20% (F)        10-Apr-23       19-Apr-23
Bata Pakistan Limited #         13-Apr-23    19-Apr-23      NIL                            19-Apr-23
Abbott Laboratories 
(Pakistan) Limited              14-Apr-23    20-Apr-23      NIL                            20-Apr-23
ENGRO P OLYMER &
CHEM. (PREF)                    18-Apr-23    25-Apr-23      5% (F)         14-Apr-23       25-Apr-23
Engro Polymer & Chemicals 
Limited                         18-Apr-23    25-Apr-23      25% (F)        14-Apr-23       25-Apr-23
Lalpir Power Limited            13-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      20% (F)        11-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
Pakgen Power Limited            19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      20% (F)        17-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
KSB Pumps Company Limited       19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
Pakistan Telecommunication 
Co Ltd                          19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
Dawood Hercules Corporation 
Limited                         20-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
Cyan Limited                    20-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd.    20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Jahangir Sidd (Pref)            20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      6% (F)         18-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan 
Limited                         21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd.       21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
TPL Insurance Limited           21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Haleon Pakistan Limited         22-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Rafhan Maize Products Co 
Limited                         25-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      750% (F)       21-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
JS Global Capital Limited       21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
Pakistan Oxygen Limited         22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      25% (B)        20-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Highnoon Laboratories 
Limited                         22-Apr-23    29-Apr-23      200% (F)10% (b)20-Apr-23       29-Apr-23
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting                                   #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Comments

1000 characters

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Govt has taken ‘tough’ decisions ‘to save state’: PM

Financial obligations: Chinese firm urges CPPA-G to allocate maximum funds

FBR issues negative list of 714 goods

Automated refunds: FBR to apply new risk parameters for processing

Yellen says US banking system sound despite turmoil

Nepra grills PD team for proposing surcharge plan

Fertiliser efficiency: US announces $4.5m new programme for farmers

Telecom sector: FBR to implement single ST return portal as pilot project

SBP properties: SC bars Manora, Hyderabad Cantt boards from taking coercive steps

UN grants one-year extension to Afghanistan mission

Read more stories