AVN 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.67%)
BAFL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
DGKC 46.89 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.21%)
EPCL 46.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
FCCL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
FFL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.12%)
FLYNG 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.16%)
GGL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.61%)
HUBC 69.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.13%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 26.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.04%)
NETSOL 79.16 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.71%)
OGDC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.96%)
PAEL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.25%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.82%)
PPL 70.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.97%)
PRL 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.15%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
TELE 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.48%)
TPLP 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
TRG 112.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.31%)
UNITY 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,214 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.15%)
BR30 15,142 Decreased By -105.1 (-0.69%)
KSE100 41,662 Decreased By -212 (-0.51%)
KSE30 15,510 Decreased By -78.5 (-0.5%)
Mar 16, 2023
Bank stocks help FTSE 100 open higher; Rentokil gains after results

Reuters Published 16 Mar, 2023 02:05pm
London shares rose at the open on Thursday, as banking stocks rebounded after Credit Suisse said it would borrow funds from the Swiss central bank, injecting some confidence in the banking sector, while Rentokil jumped after posting a higher profit.

UK’s blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 1.2% by 0813 GMT, rebounding from its steepest fall in over a year on Wednesday.

British banks gained 2.1%, after falling 5.6% in the previous session.

Credit Suisse shares jumped nearly 30% on plans to borrow up to $54 billion from the Swiss National Bank (SNB) to shore up liquidity and investor confidence.

HSBC and Barclays were amongst the top gainers on the FTSE 100, rising 2.2% and 3.1% respectively.

FTSE 100 opens lower as banking rout dents risk appetite

Rentokil Initial jumped 6.6% to the top of the FTSE 100 after the pest control services provider posted a nearly 28% jump in full-year adjusted profit.

The more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index gained 1.2% as asset manager Bridgepoint Group rose 6.8% after reporting a higher revenue for 2022.

