AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
BAFL 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.48%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.65%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
DGKC 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
EPCL 47.44 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.24%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.89%)
FLYNG 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
GGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.07%)
HUBC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.5%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.47%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.37%)
LOTCHEM 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.51%)
MLCF 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
NETSOL 80.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
OGDC 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.59%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.92%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PPL 68.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.39%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-10%)
SNGP 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
TPLP 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.95%)
TRG 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
UNITY 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 opens lower as banking rout dents risk appetite

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2023 01:59pm
Follow us

UK’s FTSE 100 fell on Monday, with banks extending losses as shock waves continue to reverberate through financial markets after US regulators closed Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), while British American Tobacco dipped after a brokerage downgrade.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 lost 0.4%, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index was flat.

UK banks fell 1.1% in early trading, after the sector lost more than 6% last week. Limiting losses, the US authorities announced plans over the weekend to limit the fallout from the collapse of SVB, while investors wagered that a rate hike this month was no longer a certainty.

HSBC said it will acquire the UK subsidiary of SVB for 1 pound, rescuing a key lender for technology startups in Britain. Shares of HSBC dipped 0.1%. British American Tobacco, the manufacturer of Lucky Strike cigarettes, fell 2% to the bottom of the benchmark after JP Morgan cut stock rating to “neutral” from “overweight”.

Banks drag FTSE 100 to 1-month low

Bucking the sombre mood, precious metal miners took an early lead, jumping 4.2% as gold prices edged higher against a weakening US dollar.

FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

FTSE 100 opens lower as banking rout dents risk appetite

Intra-day update: Rupee marginally down against US dollar

Toshakhana reference: Islamabad court reserves verdict on Imran’s exemption plea

Siemens Pakistan says it intends to sell energy portfolio

Can Pakistan’s electric buses reduce urban air pollution woes?

China’s Xi stresses security, calls its military ‘Great Wall of Steel’

2002 to 2023: Govt makes Toshakhana record public

LCs: govt likely to give steel sector big relief

Recovery of actual gas cost: Petroleum Div proposes amendments to law

Submission of record: FBR issues names/categories of NPOs’ beneficial owners

Pakistan, Iran discuss electricity projects

Read more stories