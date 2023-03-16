AVN 66.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 16 Mar, 2023 06:01am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank Ltd      09-03-2023   16-03-2023
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd. #  09-03-2023   16-03-2023                                   16-03-2023
Pakistan Services Ltd #         10-03-2023   16-03-2023                                   16-03-2023
The Hub Power Company Ltd       14-03-2023   16-03-2023         57.5% (F)    10-03-2023
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd          14-03-2023   16-03-2023           10% (i)    10-03-2023
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd (Pref)   14-03-2023   16-03-2023           10% (i)
Treet Corporation Ltd #         11-03-2023   17-03-2023                                   17-03-2023
Feroze1888 Mills Ltd            15-03-2023   17-03-2023         20.5% (i)    13-03-2023
Sazgar Engineering
Works Ltd #                     12-03-2023   18-03-2023                                   18-03-2023
(HUBCSC4) The Hub Power
Company Ltd Sukuk
Certificate                     06-03-2023   19-03-2023
Nadeem Textile Mills Ltd #      13-03-2023   20-03-2023                                   20-03-2023
Bank Alfalah Ltd                14-03-2023   20-03-2023           25% (F)    10-03-2023   20-03-2023
Olympia Mills Ltd #             14-03-2023   20-03-2023                                   20-03-2023
Salman Noman
Enterprises Ltd #               13-03-2023   21-03-2023                                   21-03-2023
Bank AL Habib Ltd               14-03-2023   21-03-2023           70% (F)    10-03-2023   21-03-2023
Fauji Foods Ltd                 15-03-2023   21-03-2023               NIL                 21-03-2023
(TPLSC) TPL Corp Ltd            21-03-2023   22-03-2023
MetaTech Health Ltd #           17-03-2023   24-03-2023                                   24-03-2023
Synthetic Products
 Enterprises Ltd #              18-03-2023   24-03-2023                                   24-03-2023
Kohinoor Industries Ltd #       18-03-2023   24-03-2023                                   24-03-2023
Crescent Jute
Products Ltd #                  18-03-2023   24-03-2023                                   24-03-2023
(B A F LTF C 6)
B ank A lfalah L imited         11-03-2023   25-03-2023
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd        20-03-2023   26-03-2023
MCB Bank Ltd                    16-03-2023   27-03-2023           60% (F)    14-03-2023   27-03-2023
Soneri Bank Ltd                 21-03-2023   27-03-2023           10% (F)    17-03-2023   27-03-2023
Zephyr Textiles Ltd #           21-03-2023   27-03-2023                                   27-03-2023
Reliance Cotton
 Spinning Mills Ltd #           21-03-2023   27-03-2023                                   27-03-2023
Ittehad Chemicals Limted #      21-03-2023   28-03-2023                                   28-03-2023
Allied Bank Ltd                 21-03-2023   28-03-2023           25% (F)    17-03-2023   28-03-2023
Engro Fertilizers Ltd           22-03-2023   28-03-2023           50% (F)    20-03-2023   28-03-2023
(HB LTF C 3) Habib
 B ank Ltd                      22-03-2023   28-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd  24-03-2023   28-03-2023               NIL                 28-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd    26-03-2023   28-03-2023        31.50% (F)    22-03-2023   28-03-2023
(TPLTFC3) TPL Corp Ltd          27-03-2023   28-03-2023
Standard Chartered
 Bank (Pak) Ltd                 20-03-2023   29-03-2023           25% (F)    16-03-2023   29-03-2023
Askari Bank Ltd                 22-03-2023   29-03-2023           15% (B)    20-03-2023   29-03-2023
Habib Bank Ltd                  22-03-2023   29-03-2023           15% (F)    20-03-2023   29-03-2023
Meezan Bank Ltd                 22-03-2023   29-03-2023           30% (F)    20-03-2023   29-03-2023
Faysal Bank Ltd                 22-03-2023   29-03-2023           10% (F)    20-03-2023   29-03-2023
United Bank Ltd                 22-03-2023   29-03-2023           90% (F)    20-03-2023   29-03-2023
Engro Powergen
Qadirpur Ltd                    23-03-2023   29-03-2023               NIL                 29-03-2023
The Bank of Punjab              23-03-2023   29-03-2023           10% (B)    21-03-2023   29-03-2023
JS Bank Ltd                     23-03-2023   29-03-2023               NIL                 29-03-2023
Samba Bank Ltd                  23-03-2023   29-03-2023               NIL                 29-03-2023
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd.    27-03-2023   29-03-2023            6% (i)    22-03-2023
Al-Noor Sugar Mills Ltd #       21-03-2023   30-03-2023                                   30-03-2023
National Bank of Pakistan       22-03-2023   30-03-2023               NIL                 30-03-2023
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd     23-03-2023   30-03-2023         32.5% (F)    21-03-2023   30-03-2023
The Bank of Khyber              23-03-2023   30-03-2023               NIL                 30-03-2023
Summit Bank Ltd                 23-03-2023   30-03-2023               NIL                 30-03-2023
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd         24-03-2023   30-03-2023           10% (F)    21-03-2023   30-03-2023
Engro Corporation Ltd           24-03-2023   30-03-2023           10% (F)    21-03-2023   30-03-2023
ZIL Ltd                         24-03-2023   30-03-2023               NIL                 30-03-2023
Noon Sugar Mills Ltd #          24-03-2023   30-03-2023                                   30-03-2023
Jubilee Life Insurance
 Company Ltd                    24-03-2023   30-03-2023          100% (F)
15% (b)                         21-03-2023   30-03-2023
Nishat Mills Ltd #              18-03-2023   31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
Premier Sugar Mills
and Distillery Co. #            21-03-2023   31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
Paramount Spinning Mills Ltd    24-03-2023   31-03-2023               NIL                 31-03-2023
Gulshan Spinning Mills Ltd      24-03-2023   31-03-2023               NIL                 31-03-2023
Gulistan Textile Mills Ltd      24-03-2023   31-03-2023               NIL                 31-03-2023
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd #   24-03-2023   31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
Ghani Value Glass Ltd #         24-03-2023   31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
Diamond Industries Ltd #        24-03-2023   31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
EFU Life Assurance Ltd          25-03-2023   31-03-2023          105% (F)    22-03-2023   31-03-2023
Tariq Corporation Ltd #         25-03-2023   31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
East West Insurance
Company Ltd #                   29-03-2023   31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
Trust Securities &
Brokerage Ltd #                 25-03-2023     1-Apr-23                                     1-Apr-23
Tri-Pack Films Ltd                4-Apr-23    10-Apr-23           50% (F)    31-03-2023    10-Apr-23
JS Investments Ltd                6-Apr-23    12-Apr-23               NIL                  12-Apr-23
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd      10-Apr-23    12-Apr-23               NIL                  12-Apr-23
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd       7-Apr-23    13-Apr-23           20% (F)      5-Apr-23    13-Apr-23
Adamjee Life
Assurance Company Ltd             8-Apr-23    15-Apr-23               NIL                  15-Apr-23
Nestle Pakistan Ltd              10-Apr-23    17-Apr-23          950% (F)      6-Apr-23    17-Apr-23
Frieslandcampina
 Engro Pakistan Ltd              11-Apr-23    18-Apr-23               NIL                  18-Apr-23
AGP Ltd                          12-Apr-23    19-Apr-23           20% (F)     10-Apr-23    19-Apr-23
Bata Pakistan Ltd #              13-Apr-23    19-Apr-23               NIL                  19-Apr-23
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Ltd                   14-Apr-23    20-Apr-23               NIL                  20-Apr-23
ENGRO P OLYMER
 & CHEM. (PREF)                  18-Apr-23    25-Apr-23            5% (F)     14-Apr-23    25-Apr-23
Engro Polymer
& Chemicals Ltd                  18-Apr-23    25-Apr-23           25% (F)     14-Apr-23    25-Apr-23
Cyan Ltd                         19-Apr-23    25-Apr-23               NIL                  25-Apr-23
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd                  19-Apr-23    25-Apr-23               NIL                  25-Apr-23
Lalpir Power Ltd                 13-Apr-23    26-Apr-23           20% (F)     11-Apr-23    26-Apr-23
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                      19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23               NIL                  26-Apr-23
Pakgen Power Ltd                 19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23           20% (F)     17-Apr-23    26-Apr-23
KSB Pumps Company Ltd            19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23               NIL                  26-Apr-23
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd.     20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23               NIL                  27-Apr-23
Jahangir Sidd (Pref)             20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23            6% (F)     18-Apr-23    27-Apr-23
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Ltd     21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23               NIL                  27-Apr-23
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd.        21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23               NIL                  27-Apr-23
TPL Insurance Ltd                21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23               NIL                  27-Apr-23
Rafhan Maize Products
 Company Ltd                     25-Apr-23    27-Apr-23          750% (F)     21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23
JS Global Capital Ltd            21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23               NIL                  28-Apr-23
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd              22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23           25% (B)     20-Apr-23    28-Apr-23
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd        22-Apr-23    29-Apr-23   200% (F)10% (b)     20-Apr-23    29-Apr-23
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure **

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

