KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank Ltd 09-03-2023 16-03-2023
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd. # 09-03-2023 16-03-2023 16-03-2023
Pakistan Services Ltd # 10-03-2023 16-03-2023 16-03-2023
The Hub Power Company Ltd 14-03-2023 16-03-2023 57.5% (F) 10-03-2023
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd 14-03-2023 16-03-2023 10% (i) 10-03-2023
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd (Pref) 14-03-2023 16-03-2023 10% (i)
Treet Corporation Ltd # 11-03-2023 17-03-2023 17-03-2023
Feroze1888 Mills Ltd 15-03-2023 17-03-2023 20.5% (i) 13-03-2023
Sazgar Engineering
Works Ltd # 12-03-2023 18-03-2023 18-03-2023
(HUBCSC4) The Hub Power
Company Ltd Sukuk
Certificate 06-03-2023 19-03-2023
Nadeem Textile Mills Ltd # 13-03-2023 20-03-2023 20-03-2023
Bank Alfalah Ltd 14-03-2023 20-03-2023 25% (F) 10-03-2023 20-03-2023
Olympia Mills Ltd # 14-03-2023 20-03-2023 20-03-2023
Salman Noman
Enterprises Ltd # 13-03-2023 21-03-2023 21-03-2023
Bank AL Habib Ltd 14-03-2023 21-03-2023 70% (F) 10-03-2023 21-03-2023
Fauji Foods Ltd 15-03-2023 21-03-2023 NIL 21-03-2023
(TPLSC) TPL Corp Ltd 21-03-2023 22-03-2023
MetaTech Health Ltd # 17-03-2023 24-03-2023 24-03-2023
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd # 18-03-2023 24-03-2023 24-03-2023
Kohinoor Industries Ltd # 18-03-2023 24-03-2023 24-03-2023
Crescent Jute
Products Ltd # 18-03-2023 24-03-2023 24-03-2023
(B A F LTF C 6)
B ank A lfalah L imited 11-03-2023 25-03-2023
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd 20-03-2023 26-03-2023
MCB Bank Ltd 16-03-2023 27-03-2023 60% (F) 14-03-2023 27-03-2023
Soneri Bank Ltd 21-03-2023 27-03-2023 10% (F) 17-03-2023 27-03-2023
Zephyr Textiles Ltd # 21-03-2023 27-03-2023 27-03-2023
Reliance Cotton
Spinning Mills Ltd # 21-03-2023 27-03-2023 27-03-2023
Ittehad Chemicals Limted # 21-03-2023 28-03-2023 28-03-2023
Allied Bank Ltd 21-03-2023 28-03-2023 25% (F) 17-03-2023 28-03-2023
Engro Fertilizers Ltd 22-03-2023 28-03-2023 50% (F) 20-03-2023 28-03-2023
(HB LTF C 3) Habib
B ank Ltd 22-03-2023 28-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 24-03-2023 28-03-2023 NIL 28-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 26-03-2023 28-03-2023 31.50% (F) 22-03-2023 28-03-2023
(TPLTFC3) TPL Corp Ltd 27-03-2023 28-03-2023
Standard Chartered
Bank (Pak) Ltd 20-03-2023 29-03-2023 25% (F) 16-03-2023 29-03-2023
Askari Bank Ltd 22-03-2023 29-03-2023 15% (B) 20-03-2023 29-03-2023
Habib Bank Ltd 22-03-2023 29-03-2023 15% (F) 20-03-2023 29-03-2023
Meezan Bank Ltd 22-03-2023 29-03-2023 30% (F) 20-03-2023 29-03-2023
Faysal Bank Ltd 22-03-2023 29-03-2023 10% (F) 20-03-2023 29-03-2023
United Bank Ltd 22-03-2023 29-03-2023 90% (F) 20-03-2023 29-03-2023
Engro Powergen
Qadirpur Ltd 23-03-2023 29-03-2023 NIL 29-03-2023
The Bank of Punjab 23-03-2023 29-03-2023 10% (B) 21-03-2023 29-03-2023
JS Bank Ltd 23-03-2023 29-03-2023 NIL 29-03-2023
Samba Bank Ltd 23-03-2023 29-03-2023 NIL 29-03-2023
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd. 27-03-2023 29-03-2023 6% (i) 22-03-2023
Al-Noor Sugar Mills Ltd # 21-03-2023 30-03-2023 30-03-2023
National Bank of Pakistan 22-03-2023 30-03-2023 NIL 30-03-2023
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd 23-03-2023 30-03-2023 32.5% (F) 21-03-2023 30-03-2023
The Bank of Khyber 23-03-2023 30-03-2023 NIL 30-03-2023
Summit Bank Ltd 23-03-2023 30-03-2023 NIL 30-03-2023
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 24-03-2023 30-03-2023 10% (F) 21-03-2023 30-03-2023
Engro Corporation Ltd 24-03-2023 30-03-2023 10% (F) 21-03-2023 30-03-2023
ZIL Ltd 24-03-2023 30-03-2023 NIL 30-03-2023
Noon Sugar Mills Ltd # 24-03-2023 30-03-2023 30-03-2023
Jubilee Life Insurance
Company Ltd 24-03-2023 30-03-2023 100% (F)
15% (b) 21-03-2023 30-03-2023
Nishat Mills Ltd # 18-03-2023 31-03-2023 31-03-2023
Premier Sugar Mills
and Distillery Co. # 21-03-2023 31-03-2023 31-03-2023
Paramount Spinning Mills Ltd 24-03-2023 31-03-2023 NIL 31-03-2023
Gulshan Spinning Mills Ltd 24-03-2023 31-03-2023 NIL 31-03-2023
Gulistan Textile Mills Ltd 24-03-2023 31-03-2023 NIL 31-03-2023
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd # 24-03-2023 31-03-2023 31-03-2023
Ghani Value Glass Ltd # 24-03-2023 31-03-2023 31-03-2023
Diamond Industries Ltd # 24-03-2023 31-03-2023 31-03-2023
EFU Life Assurance Ltd 25-03-2023 31-03-2023 105% (F) 22-03-2023 31-03-2023
Tariq Corporation Ltd # 25-03-2023 31-03-2023 31-03-2023
East West Insurance
Company Ltd # 29-03-2023 31-03-2023 31-03-2023
Trust Securities &
Brokerage Ltd # 25-03-2023 1-Apr-23 1-Apr-23
Tri-Pack Films Ltd 4-Apr-23 10-Apr-23 50% (F) 31-03-2023 10-Apr-23
JS Investments Ltd 6-Apr-23 12-Apr-23 NIL 12-Apr-23
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 10-Apr-23 12-Apr-23 NIL 12-Apr-23
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 7-Apr-23 13-Apr-23 20% (F) 5-Apr-23 13-Apr-23
Adamjee Life
Assurance Company Ltd 8-Apr-23 15-Apr-23 NIL 15-Apr-23
Nestle Pakistan Ltd 10-Apr-23 17-Apr-23 950% (F) 6-Apr-23 17-Apr-23
Frieslandcampina
Engro Pakistan Ltd 11-Apr-23 18-Apr-23 NIL 18-Apr-23
AGP Ltd 12-Apr-23 19-Apr-23 20% (F) 10-Apr-23 19-Apr-23
Bata Pakistan Ltd # 13-Apr-23 19-Apr-23 NIL 19-Apr-23
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Ltd 14-Apr-23 20-Apr-23 NIL 20-Apr-23
ENGRO P OLYMER
& CHEM. (PREF) 18-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 5% (F) 14-Apr-23 25-Apr-23
Engro Polymer
& Chemicals Ltd 18-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 25% (F) 14-Apr-23 25-Apr-23
Cyan Ltd 19-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 NIL 25-Apr-23
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd 19-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 NIL 25-Apr-23
Lalpir Power Ltd 13-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 20% (F) 11-Apr-23 26-Apr-23
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd 19-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 NIL 26-Apr-23
Pakgen Power Ltd 19-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 20% (F) 17-Apr-23 26-Apr-23
KSB Pumps Company Ltd 19-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 NIL 26-Apr-23
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd. 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
Jahangir Sidd (Pref) 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 6% (F) 18-Apr-23 27-Apr-23
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Ltd 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd. 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
TPL Insurance Ltd 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd 25-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 750% (F) 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23
JS Global Capital Ltd 21-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 NIL 28-Apr-23
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd 22-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 25% (B) 20-Apr-23 28-Apr-23
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd 22-Apr-23 29-Apr-23 200% (F)10% (b) 20-Apr-23 29-Apr-23
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Final Book Closure **
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments