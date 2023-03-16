KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== (AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank Ltd 09-03-2023 16-03-2023 Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd. # 09-03-2023 16-03-2023 16-03-2023 Pakistan Services Ltd # 10-03-2023 16-03-2023 16-03-2023 The Hub Power Company Ltd 14-03-2023 16-03-2023 57.5% (F) 10-03-2023 Pakistan Petroleum Ltd 14-03-2023 16-03-2023 10% (i) 10-03-2023 Pakistan Petroleum Ltd (Pref) 14-03-2023 16-03-2023 10% (i) Treet Corporation Ltd # 11-03-2023 17-03-2023 17-03-2023 Feroze1888 Mills Ltd 15-03-2023 17-03-2023 20.5% (i) 13-03-2023 Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd # 12-03-2023 18-03-2023 18-03-2023 (HUBCSC4) The Hub Power Company Ltd Sukuk Certificate 06-03-2023 19-03-2023 Nadeem Textile Mills Ltd # 13-03-2023 20-03-2023 20-03-2023 Bank Alfalah Ltd 14-03-2023 20-03-2023 25% (F) 10-03-2023 20-03-2023 Olympia Mills Ltd # 14-03-2023 20-03-2023 20-03-2023 Salman Noman Enterprises Ltd # 13-03-2023 21-03-2023 21-03-2023 Bank AL Habib Ltd 14-03-2023 21-03-2023 70% (F) 10-03-2023 21-03-2023 Fauji Foods Ltd 15-03-2023 21-03-2023 NIL 21-03-2023 (TPLSC) TPL Corp Ltd 21-03-2023 22-03-2023 MetaTech Health Ltd # 17-03-2023 24-03-2023 24-03-2023 Synthetic Products Enterprises Ltd # 18-03-2023 24-03-2023 24-03-2023 Kohinoor Industries Ltd # 18-03-2023 24-03-2023 24-03-2023 Crescent Jute Products Ltd # 18-03-2023 24-03-2023 24-03-2023 (B A F LTF C 6) B ank A lfalah L imited 11-03-2023 25-03-2023 (HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd 20-03-2023 26-03-2023 MCB Bank Ltd 16-03-2023 27-03-2023 60% (F) 14-03-2023 27-03-2023 Soneri Bank Ltd 21-03-2023 27-03-2023 10% (F) 17-03-2023 27-03-2023 Zephyr Textiles Ltd # 21-03-2023 27-03-2023 27-03-2023 Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd # 21-03-2023 27-03-2023 27-03-2023 Ittehad Chemicals Limted # 21-03-2023 28-03-2023 28-03-2023 Allied Bank Ltd 21-03-2023 28-03-2023 25% (F) 17-03-2023 28-03-2023 Engro Fertilizers Ltd 22-03-2023 28-03-2023 50% (F) 20-03-2023 28-03-2023 (HB LTF C 3) Habib B ank Ltd 22-03-2023 28-03-2023 Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 24-03-2023 28-03-2023 NIL 28-03-2023 Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 26-03-2023 28-03-2023 31.50% (F) 22-03-2023 28-03-2023 (TPLTFC3) TPL Corp Ltd 27-03-2023 28-03-2023 Standard Chartered Bank (Pak) Ltd 20-03-2023 29-03-2023 25% (F) 16-03-2023 29-03-2023 Askari Bank Ltd 22-03-2023 29-03-2023 15% (B) 20-03-2023 29-03-2023 Habib Bank Ltd 22-03-2023 29-03-2023 15% (F) 20-03-2023 29-03-2023 Meezan Bank Ltd 22-03-2023 29-03-2023 30% (F) 20-03-2023 29-03-2023 Faysal Bank Ltd 22-03-2023 29-03-2023 10% (F) 20-03-2023 29-03-2023 United Bank Ltd 22-03-2023 29-03-2023 90% (F) 20-03-2023 29-03-2023 Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 23-03-2023 29-03-2023 NIL 29-03-2023 The Bank of Punjab 23-03-2023 29-03-2023 10% (B) 21-03-2023 29-03-2023 JS Bank Ltd 23-03-2023 29-03-2023 NIL 29-03-2023 Samba Bank Ltd 23-03-2023 29-03-2023 NIL 29-03-2023 Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd. 27-03-2023 29-03-2023 6% (i) 22-03-2023 Al-Noor Sugar Mills Ltd # 21-03-2023 30-03-2023 30-03-2023 National Bank of Pakistan 22-03-2023 30-03-2023 NIL 30-03-2023 Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd 23-03-2023 30-03-2023 32.5% (F) 21-03-2023 30-03-2023 The Bank of Khyber 23-03-2023 30-03-2023 NIL 30-03-2023 Summit Bank Ltd 23-03-2023 30-03-2023 NIL 30-03-2023 BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 24-03-2023 30-03-2023 10% (F) 21-03-2023 30-03-2023 Engro Corporation Ltd 24-03-2023 30-03-2023 10% (F) 21-03-2023 30-03-2023 ZIL Ltd 24-03-2023 30-03-2023 NIL 30-03-2023 Noon Sugar Mills Ltd # 24-03-2023 30-03-2023 30-03-2023 Jubilee Life Insurance Company Ltd 24-03-2023 30-03-2023 100% (F) 15% (b) 21-03-2023 30-03-2023 Nishat Mills Ltd # 18-03-2023 31-03-2023 31-03-2023 Premier Sugar Mills and Distillery Co. # 21-03-2023 31-03-2023 31-03-2023 Paramount Spinning Mills Ltd 24-03-2023 31-03-2023 NIL 31-03-2023 Gulshan Spinning Mills Ltd 24-03-2023 31-03-2023 NIL 31-03-2023 Gulistan Textile Mills Ltd 24-03-2023 31-03-2023 NIL 31-03-2023 Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd # 24-03-2023 31-03-2023 31-03-2023 Ghani Value Glass Ltd # 24-03-2023 31-03-2023 31-03-2023 Diamond Industries Ltd # 24-03-2023 31-03-2023 31-03-2023 EFU Life Assurance Ltd 25-03-2023 31-03-2023 105% (F) 22-03-2023 31-03-2023 Tariq Corporation Ltd # 25-03-2023 31-03-2023 31-03-2023 East West Insurance Company Ltd # 29-03-2023 31-03-2023 31-03-2023 Trust Securities & Brokerage Ltd # 25-03-2023 1-Apr-23 1-Apr-23 Tri-Pack Films Ltd 4-Apr-23 10-Apr-23 50% (F) 31-03-2023 10-Apr-23 JS Investments Ltd 6-Apr-23 12-Apr-23 NIL 12-Apr-23 Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 10-Apr-23 12-Apr-23 NIL 12-Apr-23 Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 7-Apr-23 13-Apr-23 20% (F) 5-Apr-23 13-Apr-23 Adamjee Life Assurance Company Ltd 8-Apr-23 15-Apr-23 NIL 15-Apr-23 Nestle Pakistan Ltd 10-Apr-23 17-Apr-23 950% (F) 6-Apr-23 17-Apr-23 Frieslandcampina Engro Pakistan Ltd 11-Apr-23 18-Apr-23 NIL 18-Apr-23 AGP Ltd 12-Apr-23 19-Apr-23 20% (F) 10-Apr-23 19-Apr-23 Bata Pakistan Ltd # 13-Apr-23 19-Apr-23 NIL 19-Apr-23 Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Ltd 14-Apr-23 20-Apr-23 NIL 20-Apr-23 ENGRO P OLYMER & CHEM. (PREF) 18-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 5% (F) 14-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 18-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 25% (F) 14-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 Cyan Ltd 19-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 NIL 25-Apr-23 Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd 19-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 NIL 25-Apr-23 Lalpir Power Ltd 13-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 20% (F) 11-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd 19-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 NIL 26-Apr-23 Pakgen Power Ltd 19-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 20% (F) 17-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 KSB Pumps Company Ltd 19-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 NIL 26-Apr-23 Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd. 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23 Jahangir Sidd (Pref) 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 6% (F) 18-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Ltd 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23 Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd. 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23 TPL Insurance Ltd 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23 Rafhan Maize Products Company Ltd 25-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 750% (F) 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 JS Global Capital Ltd 21-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 NIL 28-Apr-23 Pakistan Oxygen Ltd 22-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 25% (B) 20-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 Highnoon Laboratories Ltd 22-Apr-23 29-Apr-23 200% (F)10% (b) 20-Apr-23 29-Apr-23 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure **

