Mar 15, 2023
Spot gold may retest resistance of $1,917

Reuters Published 15 Mar, 2023 11:03am
SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a resistance of $1,917 per ounce, a break above could lead to a gain into the $1,925-$1,938 range.

A wave c has travelled far above its 161.8% projection level of $1,897. It is likely to extend into a range of $1,938-$1,951.

The consolidation on Tuesday is classified as a pullback towards $1,897, now a strong support.

Working together with the support is another one of $1,900, the 61.8% retracement analysis on the downtrend from $1,959.60 to $1,804.20.

The sideways move above these supports may prepare gold for a further rise. A break below $1,897 may trigger a drop to $1,884. On the daily chart, gold paused its rise after climbing above $1,898.

Spot gold may retest resistance of $1,917

The metal may hover above this support for one or a few days before resuming its rise, as the uptrend from the Nov. 3, 2022 low of $1,615.59 seems to have extended.

A projection analysis on the uptrend from $1,727.50 marks a target zone of $1,963-$2,004.

