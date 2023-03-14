Spot gold may retest resistance of $1,917

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a resistance of $1,917 per ounce, a break above could lead to a gain into the $1,925-$1,938 range.

A wave c has travelled above its 176.4% projection level of $1,905. It is likely to extend into a range of $1,938-$1,951.

A retracement analysis on the downtrend from $1,959.60 to $1,804.20 reveals a break above the key resistance of $1,900.

Chances are the high of $1,959.60 could be revisited soon.

Support is at $1,894, a break below which may be followed by a drop to $1,884.

On the daily chart, gold may have resumed its uptrend from the Nov. 3, 2022, low of $1,615.59, as confirmed by the successive gains over the past three trading sessions.

Spot gold may test resistance zone of $1,897 to $1,900

A projection analysis on the uptrend from $1,727.50 marks a target zone of $1,963-$2,004.