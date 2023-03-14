AVN 65.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.54%)
BAFL 30.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.34%)
CNERGY 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
DFML 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
DGKC 43.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.88%)
EPCL 47.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.44%)
FCCL 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.49%)
FFL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.06%)
FLYNG 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.04%)
GGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.02%)
HUBC 71.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.21%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.9%)
KAPCO 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
MLCF 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
NETSOL 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.54%)
OGDC 92.20 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (6%)
PAEL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
PPL 72.00 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (4.47%)
PRL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-5.05%)
SNGP 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.58%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.73%)
TPLP 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.31%)
TRG 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.61%)
UNITY 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
BR100 4,212 Increased By 19.4 (0.46%)
BR30 15,217 Increased By 206.4 (1.37%)
KSE100 41,903 Increased By 108.8 (0.26%)
KSE30 15,616 Increased By 64.7 (0.42%)
Spot gold may retest resistance of $1,917

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2023 11:35am
SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a resistance of $1,917 per ounce, a break above could lead to a gain into the $1,925-$1,938 range.

A wave c has travelled above its 176.4% projection level of $1,905. It is likely to extend into a range of $1,938-$1,951.

A retracement analysis on the downtrend from $1,959.60 to $1,804.20 reveals a break above the key resistance of $1,900.

Chances are the high of $1,959.60 could be revisited soon.

Support is at $1,894, a break below which may be followed by a drop to $1,884.

On the daily chart, gold may have resumed its uptrend from the Nov. 3, 2022, low of $1,615.59, as confirmed by the successive gains over the past three trading sessions.

Spot gold may test resistance zone of $1,897 to $1,900

A projection analysis on the uptrend from $1,727.50 marks a target zone of $1,963-$2,004.

