AVN 66.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.39%)
BAFL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
BOP 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
DFML 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
DGKC 46.33 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (7.74%)
EPCL 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.36%)
FCCL 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (6.54%)
FFL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.24%)
FLYNG 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (6.39%)
GGL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
HUBC 70.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.43%)
HUMNL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 25.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
MLCF 27.48 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (7.13%)
NETSOL 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
OGDC 91.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PAEL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
PIBTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
PPL 71.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
PRL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
TPLP 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
TRG 113.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.07%)
UNITY 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,220 Increased By 25.2 (0.6%)
BR30 15,247 Increased By 120.4 (0.8%)
KSE100 41,874 Increased By 57.6 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,588 Increased By 5.7 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nikkei snaps 3-day losing run as Japan banks rise on easing contagion fears

Reuters Published March 15, 2023 Updated March 15, 2023 02:37pm
Follow us

TOKYO: Japanese banking stocks closed higher on Wednesday, helping the Nikkei share average snap a three-day losing streak, as markets recovered some composure after investors tempered their fears of contagion from the Silicon Valley Bank meltdown.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange’s banking index rose 3.3%, led by regional lenders including Suruga Bank and Shimane Bank, which climbed more than 5% each.

The Nikkei had a volatile session, but recovered in the final 15 minutes of trade to close steady at 27,229.48. Over the previous three days, the benchmark had slumped nearly 5%. The broader Topix, which is more influenced by banking shares, gained 0.7% to 1,960.12.

“For the time being, calm has returned to the market, but the SVB problem still needs to be monitored closely - that seems to be the feeling among investors,” said Kazuo Kamitani, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

Kamitani also pointed to looming US retail sales data and the Federal Reserve’s rate-setting meeting next week as reasons not to chase stock prices higher. “Ultimately, the market is still cautious,” he said.

The TSE’s banking index had plunged almost 16% over the previous three sessions. But it had started from an elevated position, touching a more than seven-year high on Thursday amid growing conviction that the Bank of Japan would soon let up on the yield curve controls that have crushed profits from lending.

Tokyo stocks close down over 2%

Japanese officials reiterated assurances on the health of the financial sector on Wednesday, with Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki telling the parliament that a similar crisis to SVB won’t happen in the country.

Notable drags on the Nikkei included startup investor SoftBank Group, which fell 1.4%, and Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing, which slide 1.7%.

Tokyo stocks Japan’s Nikkei

Comments

1000 characters

Nikkei snaps 3-day losing run as Japan banks rise on easing contagion fears

3rd successive decline: rupee settles at 282.85 against US dollar

ECC greenlights supply of indigenous gas to fertilizer sector

Jul-Jan LSMI output falls 4.40pc YoY

Strike grips Sri Lanka as unions protest IMF bailout

Staff-level deal with IMF ‘within a few days’: PM

ECC extends sugar export time period to 60 days

SVB caretaker urges depositors to come back

ADB Mission says IMF’s 9/10th review should stay on track

Of recent finance ministers, Dar retained gifts of most value

Crucial energy dialogue with US today

Read more stories