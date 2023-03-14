AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.93%)
BAFL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.49%)
DGKC 43.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.81%)
EPCL 47.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.82%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.24%)
FLYNG 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
GGL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.78%)
HUBC 71.09 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.34%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.38%)
KAPCO 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
KEL 2.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
MLCF 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
NETSOL 78.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.52%)
OGDC 91.86 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (5.61%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 3.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 71.72 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.06%)
PRL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.04%)
SNGP 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.58%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.98%)
TPLP 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.22%)
TRG 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.61%)
UNITY 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
BR100 4,208 Increased By 15.1 (0.36%)
BR30 15,195 Increased By 184.8 (1.23%)
KSE100 41,869 Increased By 74.8 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,602 Increased By 50.1 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks close down over 2%

AFP Published 14 Mar, 2023 12:42pm
Follow us

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks ended sharply lower Tuesday, as investors remain risk averse despite US attempts to settle nerves after the spectacular collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 2.19 percent, or 610.92 points, to close at 27,222.04, while the broader Topix index plunged 2.67 percent, or 53.45 points, to 1,947.54.

The dollar stood at 133.33 yen, against 133.22 yen in New York on Monday.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank on Friday, followed by Signature Bank days later, forced US authorities to immediately pledge support for other lenders and depositors.

The demise of SVB, which specialised in venture-capital financing mainly in the tech sector, was largely the result of the Fed’s sharp interest rate hikes aimed at quelling inflation, which hit securities hard.

The SVB debacle has “brought on the highest volatile market conditions of 2023 so far”, Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a note.

The effect reverberated throughout Japan’s financial sector, too, prompting banking shares to tumble.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group nosedived 7.56 percent to 5,240 yen and Daiichi Life Holdings tanked 7.28 percent to 2,444 yen.

“A series of US banking failures strengthened the risk-averse mood, and investors took cues from the across-the-board sell-offs of financial shares in the US market,” IwaiCosmo Securities said in a note.

Tokyo stocks close lower after US lender’s failure

Among other shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group plummeted 4.07 percent to 5,040 yen, Sony Group slid 2.75 percent to 11,285 yen and Toyota lost 2.95 percent to 1,809 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing dropped 1.49 percent to 28,420 yen.

Tokyo stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo stocks close down over 2%

Mar-Sept key imports: govt needs $8.5bn

Intra-day update: rupee registers decline against US dollar

‘Hascol’s worst problems are behind it’ says chief as it announces steps to restructure Rs54bn debt

Lahore is most polluted city, Chad worst among countries

Moody’s downgrades Signature Bank to junk, places six US banks under review

Oil prices fall $1 as SVB collapse spooks financial markets

US help to be sought for clinching IMF bailout

WB links release of $400m to GST dispute settlement

Non-return of 16 luxury cars by cabinet members irks austerity panel

15.8m households in Punjab to get wheat flour free of cost

Read more stories