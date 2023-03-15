More than 1,000 degrees awarded at SSUET convocation

KARACHI: The Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) organised its 26th convocation and more than 1,000 degrees were awarded to the successful students of BS, MS and PhD programmes.

The position-holders were awarded gold, silver and bronze medals for securing high marks in the respective disciplines.

Addressing the convocation, Governor Sindh, Muhammad Kamran Tessori said that this is an era of software-based digital applications and emerging technologies. We are living in an environment where only knowledge and skills matter. Job situation is unpredictable and highly competitive.

“My advice to graduates is to keep updating their knowledge and skills throughout their career and get them prepared for emerging technologies and advancements taking place in various fields and accept challenges boldly.”

He urged women not to restrict the position-holder girls to domestic chores as their daughters-in-law and let them continue with their skill-based professional career.

He said, “To serve the mankind authority is not needed but the character and will to do. Our leaders did not show us the direction. We are devoid of basic amenities; although we have the sea in the city but no water. We got to be a good human being.”

Governor Kamran Khan Tessori said that the university management has long period of proven track of successful development, the will, determination, and potential to bring change in university according to the dynamics of the environment. University has capacity for change.

Chancellor Jawaid Anwar said that the Convocation is culmination of your tireless efforts with feeling of accomplishment in life. It is glorious occasion to cherish. It is a moment to rejoice an important landmark that gives recognition to the efforts, support and sacrifices of your parents, guardians, whether in the form of devotion of time and energy for your studies or financing studies or accumulation of responsibilities in your journey in pursuit of education.

He said that Sir Syed University is undoubtedly a distinguished university that was established on the vision of the great visionary Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and it carries forward his legacy of education and social reform to create a peaceful and progressive society.

Sir Syed University signifies a new strategic direction in comprehensive education where it broadens perspectives, builds diverse connections, and encourages innovation and ideas across borders.

Chancellor Jawaid Anwar said that the youth is now approaching software based digital applications that provide them easy employment and take them to entrepreneurship. Role of universities is not limited to awarding degrees to the students, but it is their duty to link them to the industries and economical activities.

Sir Syed University turn out world class graduates able to compete in the market and cope with field challenges. Our graduates have already stepped into job markets not only inside country but also in outside world.

Appreciating the efforts made by the graduates for achieving, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Vali Uddin said that the innovation and emerging technologies together can open up new vistas of development and prosperity for Pakistan.

Sir Syed University has always endeavoured to be progressive, responsive to advancement in science, engineering and technology or business management. Today there is more focus on innovation and research.

It is now necessary to figure out the new demands according to the global changes, and to update the students with new academic environment.

Presenting the progress report of Sir Syed University, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin, said that Sir Syed University, sponsored by AMUOBA, embodies Sir Syed Ahmed Khan's philosophy and has grown from 2 departments and 200 students in 1994 to 12 departments offering undergraduate, postgraduate, MS, and PhD programs with 6,263 students and 391 faculty members, including 63 holding PhDs.

The teacher-student ratio of 16:1 meets accreditation council criteria. Since its inception, Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology has produced over 20,000 highly skilled and competent graduates, who have made significant contributions to both the local and global job market.

He said that the University has signed 88 MoUs since 2016, with 58 still active. These agreements aim to enhance academic excellence and diversify research efforts by exchanging knowledge and skills.

The MoUs were with national and foreign institutions, including Spain, China, Turkey, Indonesia, Azerbaijan, and Syria. Over the course of the past year, a total of 101 research papers were published in prestigious research journals.

Vice Chancellor Vali Uddin said that Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology has made significant strides and received several prestigious awards in recognition of its outstanding achievements.

The university has been awarded the Best Engineering University and the Brand of the Year Award, while the Vice Chancellor has been recognized for his exceptional leadership and management skills. Sir Syed University has also established valuable partnerships with overseas universities such as the University of Malaga in Spain and the University of Sofia in Bulgaria, facilitating the exchange of knowledge and expertise across different academic and cultural domains.

Solar panels have been installed for the drip irrigation system at new campus that now has a functioning water-well and solar system for the mosque

Three undergraduate degree programmes in Clinical Psychology, Cyber Security and Food Science & Technology, as well as, two postgraduate programmes in Civil Engineering and Mathematics have been inducted.

ORIC hosted an event for final year students to showcase their innovation, selecting 100 projects out of 200 for exhibition and short-listed 20 for the Silicon Valley.

The construction of the Ground plus 10-floor block for Administration, Library & Research is a major development initiative of Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology. The new block will be a state-of-the-art facility, designed to meet the needs of modern education and research.

Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali while conducting the event said that the vision for Sir Syed University is to transform it into a centre of academic excellence and make it a world-class institution. Our mission is to develop and nurture excellent professionals who can contribute to the betterment of our society and the world at large.

Convenor SSUET Research Journal and Newsletter was honoured with Gold Medal for his valuable services in the field of research and publications.

Students were also honoured with gold, silver and bronze medals including merit certificates for their outstanding achievements in their academic career. Syeda Madiha Azeem (Bio-medical Engineering), Masfa Arif (Computer Engineering), Almas (Electronic Engineering), Muhammad Arham (Electrical Engineering), Sami ullah Shah (Computer Science), Abdullah (Software Engineering), Muhammad Huzaifa Ali (Civil Engineering), Noor Bano Mansoor (Architecture), Syed Muhammad Jawad (Information Technology) and Asif Ur Rehman (BSc Electrical Engineering Technology) received gold medals for securing 1st position.

Recipients of silver medals for securing second position included Areeba Wali (Bio-medical Engineering), Sara Saleem (Computer Engineering), Juveria (Electronic Engineering), Yasharah Jawed (Electrical Engineering), Muhammad Ahsan Malik (Computer Science), Muhammad Hashir Uddin (Software Engineering), Fahad Mehmood Qadri (Civil Engineering), Sara Kalim (Architecture) and Nashmia Khan (Information Technology), while Mahin Nadeem (Bio-medical Engineering), Nawal Arshad (Computer Engineering), Syed Ammar Ul Haq (Electronic Engineering), Azhan Ahmed (Electrical Engineering), Huzaifa (Computer Science), Maham Riaz (Software Engineering) and Muhammad Shahzaib (Civil Engineering) were awarded bronze medals for standing 3rd position.

Students from Business Administration Department who received merit certificates included

In the end students of Sir Syed University presented Tarana e Aligarh with live music.

