BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (March 14, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,816.43
High: 41,953.5
Low: 41,709.23
Net Change: 40.42
Volume (000): 69,046
Value (000): 5,721,826
Makt Cap (000) 1,560,738,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,533.26
NET CH (-) 21.81
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,960.57
NET CH (-) 38.82
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,349.86
NET CH (+) 1.01
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,244.18
NET CH (+) 20.43
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,148.90
NET CH (-) 31.77
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,310.81
NET CH (-) 0.9
------------------------------------
As on: 14-March-2023
====================================
