KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (March 14, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,816.43 High: 41,953.5 Low: 41,709.23 Net Change: 40.42 Volume (000): 69,046 Value (000): 5,721,826 Makt Cap (000) 1,560,738,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,533.26 NET CH (-) 21.81 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,960.57 NET CH (-) 38.82 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,349.86 NET CH (+) 1.01 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,244.18 NET CH (+) 20.43 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,148.90 NET CH (-) 31.77 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,310.81 NET CH (-) 0.9 ------------------------------------ As on: 14-March-2023 ====================================

