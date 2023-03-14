AVN 65.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.6%)
BAFL 30.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.34%)
CNERGY 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
DFML 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 43.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.15%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.24%)
FLYNG 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
GGL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.61%)
HUBC 70.59 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.9%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.63%)
MLCF 25.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
NETSOL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.85%)
OGDC 91.80 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (5.54%)
PAEL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
PPL 71.73 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (4.08%)
PRL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-6.06%)
SNGP 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
TPLP 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.37%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.53%)
UNITY 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.05%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 2.2 (0.05%)
BR30 15,127 Increased By 116.3 (0.77%)
KSE100 41,816 Increased By 22.6 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,583 Increased By 30.8 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares hit 5-month low on worries over US banking crisis

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2023 04:55pm
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares hit a five-month low on Tuesday as the relentless selling continued for a fourth session over a U.S. banking crisis that sparked a global selloff among lenders.

The Nifty 50 index closed down 0.65% at 17,043.30, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.6% to 57,900.19.

The Nifty 50 index has lost over 4% in four consecutive sessions as of Tuesday, taking losses to 5.9% thus far into the year. If the losses hold, this would be the worst quarter ending March 31 since 2020.

The fallout from the collapse of U.S. lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank widened despite government efforts to shore up confidence, hitting bank shares globally.

There are concerns over public sector banks managing their treasuries after what happened in the U.S., which has led to a selloff, said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice-president, research, at SMC Global Securities.

Indian shares hold near 5-mth lows as US banking crisis weighs

Meanwhile, assurances from U.S. President Joe Biden and other policymakers did little to calm markets and prompted a rethink on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook.

Many Indian IT services companies have big exposure to the U.S. banking sector and with the current environment, many will resort to cost-saving measures, Jain said, adding that is impacting IT stocks.

Public sector lenders were among the top drags, falling 1.9%, even as analysts dispelled concerns saying Indian lenders were insulated from the U.S. banking crisis. IT stocks fell 1.7%, while autos dropped 0.9%.

Indian IT service provider Infosys Ltd hit a five-month low, while private lender Bandhan Bank Ltd slumped to a 3-year trough.

Investors will now focus on the U.S. inflation data, due later in the day, for cues on the rate hike trajectory amid bets of the Fed turning less hawkish amid the banking crisis.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares hit 5-month low on worries over US banking crisis

Remarks on woman judge: Islamabad court suspends Imran’s arrest warrant

KPK governor announces assembly elections for May 28: report

Rupee continues to decline, settles at 282.29 against US dollar

Lotte Chemical temporarily shuts operations, citing raw material shortage

China’s Sunwalk Group to invest $2bn in Pakistan’s optical fiber network: Federal Minister Syed Amin-ul Haque

‘Hascol’s worst problems are behind it’ says chief as it announces steps to restructure Rs54bn debt

Lahore is most polluted city, Chad worst among countries

Mar-Sept key imports: govt needs $8.5bn

Moody’s downgrades Signature Bank to junk, places six US banks under review

Oil prices continue slump in fallout from SVB shutdown

Read more stories