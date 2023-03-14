AVN 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.48%)
BAFL 30.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
DFML 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.49%)
DGKC 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.93%)
EPCL 47.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.27%)
FCCL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.06%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
GGL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
HUBC 70.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.33%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
KAPCO 25.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
MLCF 25.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.89%)
NETSOL 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.1%)
OGDC 91.28 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (4.94%)
PAEL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.08%)
PIBTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 71.37 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.55%)
PRL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.21%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-6.06%)
SNGP 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.5%)
TELE 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.6%)
TPLP 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.18%)
TRG 112.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.97%)
UNITY 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.29%)
BR100 4,203 Increased By 10.4 (0.25%)
BR30 15,162 Increased By 151.3 (1.01%)
KSE100 41,835 Increased By 41 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,577 Increased By 25.7 (0.17%)
Indian shares hold near 5-mth lows as US banking crisis weighs

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2023 10:35am
BENGALURU: Indian shares, on Tuesday, held the near five-month lows hit in the previous session as a US banking crisis unnerved investors globally.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.2% to 17,127, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 0.14% to 58,158.09 as of 09:20 a.m. IST.

The fallout from the collapse of US lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank widened overnight despite government efforts to shore up confidence, hitting bank shares globally.

Indian banks were among the top drags, falling 0.4% and 0.7%, respectively, even as analysts said the country’s lenders were insulated from the US banking crisis.

Meanwhile, India’s annual retail inflation rate eased to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in January but stayed above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper threshold for a second straight month.

Indian shares hit 5-month low on sell-off in financial stocks

Investors will now focus on the US inflation data, due later in the day, for cues on the rate hike trajectory amid expectations that the US Federal Reserve could now become less hawkish given the banking crisis.

Indian shares

