AVN 65.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.6%)
BAFL 30.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.34%)
CNERGY 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
DFML 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 43.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.15%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.24%)
FLYNG 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
GGL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.61%)
HUBC 70.59 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.9%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.63%)
MLCF 25.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
NETSOL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.85%)
OGDC 91.80 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (5.54%)
PAEL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
PPL 71.73 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (4.08%)
PRL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-6.06%)
SNGP 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
TPLP 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.37%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.53%)
UNITY 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.05%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 2.2 (0.05%)
BR30 15,127 Increased By 116.3 (0.77%)
KSE100 41,816 Increased By 22.6 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,583 Increased By 30.8 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India’s top court rejects govt plea seeking more compensation for Bhopal gas disaster victims

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2023 02:47pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

NEW DELHI: India’s Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the government’s plea seeking more compensation from Union Carbide Corporation for victims of a gas leak in the central Indian city of Bhopal that resulted in one of the world’s worst industrial disasters.

In the early hours of Dec. 3, 1984, methyl isocyanate gas leaked from a pesticide factory, owned by the American company, in the state capital of Madhya Pradesh.

More than half a million people were poisoned that night and the official death toll exceeded 5,000.

Following the disaster, the government sued Union Carbide and the company agreed to pay an out-of-court settlement of $470 million in damages in 1989.

The government approached the country’s top court in 2010 seeking enhanced compensation for the victims. Dow Chemical, which now owns Union Carbide, denied liability, saying it bought the company a decade after Union Carbide settled its liabilities with the Indian government.

“We believe this would not be the appropriate course of action or method to impose a greater liability on the UCC (Union Carbide) than it initially agreed to bear,” the five-judge bench said in its judgement dismissing the petition.

“We are equally dissatisfied with the Union of India for being unable to furnish any rationale for raking up this issue more than two decades after the incident.”

India’s obsession with policing social media

Built in 1969, the Union Carbide plant was seen as a symbol of industrialisation in India, generating thousands of jobs for the poor and, at the same time, manufacturing cheap pesticides for millions of farmers.

Thousands of survivors of the tragedy have said they, their children and grandchildren are still struggling with chronic health problems as a result of the leak and toxic waste left behind.

India’s Supreme Court American company Bhopal Dow Chemical Bhopal gas disaster victims

Comments

1000 characters

India’s top court rejects govt plea seeking more compensation for Bhopal gas disaster victims

Remarks on woman judge: Islamabad court suspends Imran’s arrest warrant

KPK governor announces assembly elections for May 28: report

Rupee continues to decline, settles at 282.29 against US dollar

Lotte Chemical temporarily shuts operations, citing raw material shortage

China’s Sunwalk Group to invest $2bn in Pakistan’s optical fiber network: Federal Minister Syed Amin-ul Haque

‘Hascol’s worst problems are behind it’ says chief as it announces steps to restructure Rs54bn debt

Lahore is most polluted city, Chad worst among countries

Mar-Sept key imports: govt needs $8.5bn

Moody’s downgrades Signature Bank to junk, places six US banks under review

Oil prices continue slump in fallout from SVB shutdown

Read more stories