Mar 14, 2023
Pakistan

KPK governor announces assembly elections for May 28: report

  • President Alvi had earlier advised the KPK governor to follow SC's order and announce election date
BR Web Desk Published March 14, 2023 Updated March 14, 2023 03:49pm
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Governor Haji Ghulam Ali announced on Tuesday that provincial assembly elections will be held on May 28, Aaj News reported.

The development comes soon after President Dr Arif Alvi said he had advised the governor to implement the Supreme Court’s (SC) order and announce the date for elections “to avoid any complication”.

The KPK governor called on President Alvi at the Aiwan-e-Sadr today and discussed matters related to the holding of general elections, as per the official Twitter handle of the president.

During the meeting, the president advised Ali to implement the SC’s order in letter and spirit wherein it had been directed that the KPK governor, after consultation with the Election Commission of Pakistan, appoint a date for the holding of the general election to the provincial assembly “to avoid any complication as almost a period of two weeks had already passed”.

Punjab, KPK polls: Supreme Court orders elections in 90 days

Alvi emphasised the need for upholding the Constitution and holding general elections within the given time period, “which had been mandated by the Constitution, further affirmed by the SC, and was essential for strengthening parliamentary democracy in the country”.

The issue of elections in Punjab and KPK has been a contentious one.

Last year, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan had announced that his governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would dissolve their assemblies to pave the way for fresh elections. This was eventually achieved in January.

KP governor dissolves assembly

However, delays over polls remained. As per law, ECP is bound to hold elections within 90 days of an assembly being dissolved.

In a 3-2 verdict on March 1, the SC said elections for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s dissolved assemblies must be conducted within 90 days.

Elections in Punjab to be held on April 30: President Alvi

In its ruling, the top court observed that the KPK governor was in breach of his constitutional duty and should announce the date for elections.

The bench directed the KPK governor to appoint a date for elections in the province after consulting the ECP.

