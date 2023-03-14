Infrastructure Summit to be held in Karachi today

KARACHI: In collaboration with the Nutshell Group, InfraZamin Pakistan is organising the Infrastructure Summit 2023 with the theme of ‘Building for Impact’ in Karachi on Tuesday (today).

The Infrastructure Summit 2023 will highlight the importance of sustainable infrastructure development across the country and the opportunities for raising funds. It will bring together thought leaders and experts from relevant industries to explore and discuss the best way forward.

InfraZamin Pakistan is an innovative and for-profit credit enhancement platform that enables the realization of a vision through the best possible financial scaffolding.

With international speakers and representation of public and private institutions, this summit is focused on exploring the best financing possible for the required infrastructure of projects in Pakistan.

The summit will be attended by the Governor, of the State Bank of Pakistan, Jameel Ahmad who will be speaking about Sustainable Infrastructure Financing. The Chairman, of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Akif Saeed, will also be speaking about emphasizing the need for Developing Capital Market Ecosystems for Sustainable Infrastructure Funding.

There will be an in-depth Conversation with Andrew Bainbridge, Chair, of the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) on “Lessons from the PIDG Experience on Blended Finance”. PIDG has mobilized almost US$40 billion of private sector and development finance funds to close 190 projects in over 50 countries and provide over 200 million people with access to improved infrastructure.

An additional array of distinguished thought leaders including Layth Al-Falaki, Chief Executive Officer, GuarantCo, Maheen Rehman, Chief Executive Officer, InfraZamin, Jo Moir, Development Director, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Zafar Masud, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Bank of Punjab, Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi, Chief Executive Officer, K-Electric, Karen Tsang-Hounsell, Head of Business Development, InfraCo Asia, Naz Khan, Principal Country Officer, International Finance Corporation Pakistan, Yasir Qadri, Chief Executive Officer, UBL Fund Managers & Farrukh H. Khan, Chief Executive Officer, Pakistan Stock Exchange, will be debating on a diverse range of topics along the theme “Building for Impact”. The finale will be a keynote by the eminent Chairperson, Pakistan Stock Exchange, SSGC, and Karandaaz, Dr Shamshad Akhtar.

