VC of GCU Faisalabad passes away

LAHORE: Prof Dr Shahid Kamal, Vice Chancellor (VC) of Government College University (GCU), Faisalabad, passed away on Monday in a car accident.

He was en route from Lahore to Faisalabad when his car was involved in an accident near Sahianwala, according to rescue sources.

Internationally renowned in the field of statistics is Prof. Dr Shahid Kamal.

He received his Ph.D. in Applied Biostatistics from Exeter University in Devon, Great Britain (UK).

He had been teaching, conducting research, and managing for more than 30 years.

He worked at the University of Punjab in Lahore as a professor, director, and dean.

He created numerous centres and institutes, such as the Operation Research Centre and the Statistical Databank.

At the University of Punjab, he started a number of master’s degree programmes. He wrote two books and numerous research articles that were published in reputable national and international journals.

