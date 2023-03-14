Follow us

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Hascol Petroleum Limited 13-03-2023 13:00 Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd. 13-03-2023 12:00 Haleon Pakistan Limited 14-03-2023 12:30 (Formerly GSKCH Pak Ltd) Askari General Insurance 15-03-2023 11:30 Company Limited Shell Pakistan Limited 15-03-2023 10:00 Ghani Chemical Industries 15-03-2023 11:00 Limited Pakistan Services Limited 16-03-2023 12:00 EFU General Insurance 16-03-2023 11:30 Limited Frontier Ceramics Limited 16-03-2023 10:00 Engro Corporation Limited 16-03-2023 14:30 Ibrahim Fibres Limited 17-03-2023 12:00 Century Insurance Company 17-03-2023 18:30 Limited IGI Life Insurance Limited 20-03-2023 16:30 Dawood Lawrencepur Limited 20-03-2023 14:30 =========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023