KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== KSB Pumps Ltd 31.12.2022 Nil 43.342 3.28 26.04.2023 19.04.2023 to Year End 11.30.A.M 26.04.2023 AGM Paramount Spinning 30.06.2021 - - - 31.03.2023 24.03.2023 to Mills Ltd 12.00.P.M 31.03.2023 AGM Gulshan Spinning 30.06.2021 - - - 31.03.2023 24.03.2023 to Mills Limited 11.45.P.M. 31.03.2023 AGM Gulistan Textile 30.06.2021 - - - 31.03.2023 24.03.2023 to Mills Limited 12.15.P.M. 31.03.2023 AGM Diamond Industries - - - - 31.03.2023 24.03.2023 to Limited 11.00.A.M 31.03.2023 EOGM Universal Network - - - - 01.04.2023 Systems Ltd (GEM) 02.30.P.M EOGM Tariq Corporation Lt - - - - 31.03.2023 25.03.2023 to 12.30.P.M. 31.03.2023 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

