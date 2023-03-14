Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
KSB Pumps Ltd 31.12.2022 Nil 43.342 3.28 26.04.2023 19.04.2023 to
Year End 11.30.A.M 26.04.2023
AGM
Paramount Spinning 30.06.2021 - - - 31.03.2023 24.03.2023 to
Mills Ltd 12.00.P.M 31.03.2023
AGM
Gulshan Spinning 30.06.2021 - - - 31.03.2023 24.03.2023 to
Mills Limited 11.45.P.M. 31.03.2023
AGM
Gulistan Textile 30.06.2021 - - - 31.03.2023 24.03.2023 to
Mills Limited 12.15.P.M. 31.03.2023
AGM
Diamond Industries - - - - 31.03.2023 24.03.2023 to
Limited 11.00.A.M 31.03.2023
EOGM
Universal Network - - - - 01.04.2023
Systems Ltd (GEM) 02.30.P.M
EOGM
Tariq Corporation Lt - - - - 31.03.2023 25.03.2023 to
12.30.P.M. 31.03.2023
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments