Copper prices down as markets gauge SVB collapse

AVN 66.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.81%)
BAFL 30.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.17%)
DFML 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.32%)
DGKC 43.79 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.6%)
EPCL 47.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.6%)
GGL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.76%)
HUBC 70.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KAPCO 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
KEL 2.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
MLCF 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
NETSOL 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.41%)
OGDC 93.20 Increased By ▲ 6.22 (7.15%)
PAEL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 72.91 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (5.79%)
PRL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.36%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 42.95 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.53%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.36%)
TPLP 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
TRG 112.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.31%)
UNITY 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
LONDON: Copper prices in London fell on Monday, dragged down by uncertainty over demand from China and as the markets processed the sudden collapse of startup-focused Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.9% to $8,788.0 a tonne by 1034 GMT, having hit $8,950 a tonne earlier in the session, its highest since March 7.

“Concerns over subdued demand from China following the end to COVID-19 restrictions keep weighing on the metals complex,” ING analyst Ewa Manthey said.

“The direction of U.S. interest rates is another key question for the complex with the data released last week painting a mixed picture for the economy. Key U.S. inflation data will be in the spotlight later this week for more clues on the Fed’s interest rates path,” Manthey added.

Copper prices fell despite support from a weaker dollar, which makes dollar-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

Copper eases again on concern about growth ahead of jobs data

The dollar fell on Monday on heightened expectations the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive with monetary policy, while authorities acted to limit the fallout from the SVB collapse.

The biggest U.S. bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis, it led bank shares in Europe and Asia to plunge.

Metals supply, meanwhile, should grow after a major mine in Peru resumed transportation of copper concentrate after unrest.

The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.2% to 69,270 yuan ($10,038.69) a tonne.

LME aluminium fell 0.8% to $2,295.5 a tonne, zinc was down 0.9 at $2,911.5, lead lost 0.7% at $2,062.5, while tin climbed 0.6% to $23,055.0 and nickel rose 1.8% to $23,090.0

