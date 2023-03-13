Chaudhry Sarwar joins PML-Q

LAHORE: Former Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has formally announced joining the Pakistan Muslim League along with his companions.

During a meeting with the head of the Muslim League Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Tariq Bashir Cheema and others, Sarwar reposed full confidence in the leadership of Shujaat.

According to details, a ceremony was held at Muslim League House Lahore regarding the joining of former Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar in Pakistan Muslim League. Muslim League President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Secretary General and Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, Federal Minister Salik Hussain and Chaudhry Shafi, along with Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar with his wife Begum Parveen Sarwar, Overseas Pakistani Businesswoman Madam Sabahat from America and others were present.

While welcoming Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar to the Muslim League fold, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said the present and past politics of Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar are 100% transparent and a proof of his love for the people. Insha Allah, by his joining, our party will not only be strengthened in Punjab and in other provinces of the country rather, the number of overseas Pakistanis will also increase in becoming a part of the Muslim League and we will stand with the people at every opportunity.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar while addressing the event and talking to the media on this occasion said that I am thankful to all the officials and workers of Pakistan Muslim League including Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Chaudhry Salik Hussain and others.

