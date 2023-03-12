CFAMM from tomorrow: Hina to undertake official visit to London

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will undertake an official visit to London, UK, to attend the Commonwealth Day and Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting (CFAMM) from 13-15 March 2023 in London.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the minister of state will also hold meetings with participating leaders of other Commonwealth countries on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting.

