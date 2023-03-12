AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
BAFL 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.48%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.65%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
DGKC 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
EPCL 47.44 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.24%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.89%)
FLYNG 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
GGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.07%)
HUBC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.5%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.47%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.37%)
LOTCHEM 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.51%)
MLCF 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
NETSOL 80.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
OGDC 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.59%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.92%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PPL 68.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.39%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-10%)
SNGP 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
TPLP 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.95%)
TRG 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
UNITY 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese rubber futures fall

Reuters Published 12 Mar, 2023 05:55am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures fell first weekly drop in three, as traders assessed a slowing growth rate in China, U.S. rate-hike fears and a firmer yen.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for August delivery was down 3 yen, or 1.4%, at 218.6 yen ($1.61) per kg, as of 0221 GMT.

For the week, the benchmark OSE contract slumped about 4.7%. The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange (SHFE) for May delivery was down 225 yuan, or 1.84%, at 12,025 yuan ($1,726.66) per tonne.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei share average opened 0.83% lower. China’s annual consumer inflation slowed to the lowest rate in a year in February as consumers remained cautious despite the easing of stringent pandemic restrictions late last year.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has warned of higher and potentially faster rate hikes, saying the U.S. central bank was wrong in initially thinking inflation was “transitory” and was surprised by the strength of the labour market.

Pulling down traders’ sentiment, Japan’s economy grew a tad slower than initially estimated in the fourth quarter, revised government data showed on Thursday.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.13% to 135.95 per dollar, as of 0224 GMT.

A stronger currency makes yen-denominated assets less affordable when purchased in other currencies.

Falling bank stocks drove Asian markets lower on Friday, while bonds rallied and expectations for U.S. interest rate hikes were reduced after a surprise capital raising at a Silicon Valley startup lender unleashed fears of broader banking-system stress.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for April delivery last traded at 132.6 U.S. cents per kg, down 1.5%.

Yen US Federal Reserve Jerome Powell rubber Japanese rubber

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese rubber futures fall

IK to lead Lahore rally today

Bridge financing for digital census: ECC asks 4 ministries to surrender Rs12bn

SBP informs Senate panel: Forex’s fall has led to 28.2pc PKR slump in FY23 so far

Nepra’s ‘inefficiency’ attracts the wrath of cabinet

LNG import: ECC may allow PLL to execute FA with Azeri firm

Pak-US energy security dialogue on 15th

Social protection: World Bank’s $200m Punjab project makes little progress

SS Sheet under PCT heading 7219.9090: FBR body rules against imposition of 20pc duty

Revenue from corporate sector drops 30pc due to massive closures

Customs sets up cell to monitor sugar export

Read more stories