AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
BAFL 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.48%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.65%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
DGKC 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
EPCL 47.44 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.24%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.89%)
FLYNG 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
GGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.07%)
HUBC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.5%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.47%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.37%)
LOTCHEM 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.51%)
MLCF 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
NETSOL 80.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
OGDC 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.59%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.92%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PPL 68.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.39%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-10%)
SNGP 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
TPLP 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.95%)
TRG 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
UNITY 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Lucky Motor raises KIA car prices

BR Web Desk Published 11 Mar, 2023 08:32pm
Follow us

Lucky Motor Company (LMC) passed on the impact of recent increase in sales tax from 18% to 25% on KIA vehicles having engine capacity of over 1,400cc.

“Due to the increase in the sales tax rate from 18% to 25% in line with the SRO 297(I)2023 dated 8th March 2023, see the revised ex-factory prices that are effective from March 8, 2023,” LMC stated in a revised price list with dealers.

Prices have been jacked up in the range of Rs300,000-590,000.

Hikes continue: Lucky Motor raises KIA car prices

Following the increase, the new price of Stonic EX and EX+ is Rs5.2 million and Rs5.73 million, respectively.

The revised price of Sportage Alpha, FWD and AWD are Rs7.05 million, Rs7.79 million and Rs8.39 million, respectively.

The price of Sorento 2.4L FWD, 2.4L AWD and 3.5L FWD are Rs9.54 million, Rs10.39 million and Rs10.39 million respectively.

Car Sales Tax Increase in 2023 automobile sales

Comments

1000 characters

Lucky Motor raises KIA car prices

Punjab IG says PTI worker Ali Bilal's death 'accidental'

Blast in Afghanistan's northern Balkh province kills one, injures 5

Indus Motor Company jacks up Toyota car prices yet again

India, Australia aim to boost critical mineral trade in broader deal

Saudi-Iran agreement to restore relations 'important step towards stability in region': UAE foreign minister

Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since 2008 crisis, billions stranded

Indian police arrests three after man killed for possessing beef

6th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit Competition concludes

South Africa win by 284 runs as West Indies collapse

Read more stories