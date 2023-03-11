Lucky Motor raises KIA car prices

Lucky Motor Company (LMC) passed on the impact of recent increase in sales tax from 18% to 25% on KIA vehicles having engine capacity of over 1,400cc.

“Due to the increase in the sales tax rate from 18% to 25% in line with the SRO 297(I)2023 dated 8th March 2023, see the revised ex-factory prices that are effective from March 8, 2023,” LMC stated in a revised price list with dealers.

Prices have been jacked up in the range of Rs300,000-590,000.

Following the increase, the new price of Stonic EX and EX+ is Rs5.2 million and Rs5.73 million, respectively.

The revised price of Sportage Alpha, FWD and AWD are Rs7.05 million, Rs7.79 million and Rs8.39 million, respectively.

The price of Sorento 2.4L FWD, 2.4L AWD and 3.5L FWD are Rs9.54 million, Rs10.39 million and Rs10.39 million respectively.