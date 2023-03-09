AVN 65.95 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
BAFL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
BOP 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.86%)
CNERGY 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.47%)
DFML 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.03%)
DGKC 42.92 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.56%)
EPCL 46.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.94%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.17%)
FFL 5.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.5%)
GGL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.67%)
HUBC 75.94 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.32%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2%)
KAPCO 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.35%)
NETSOL 79.24 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.46%)
OGDC 87.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.8%)
PAEL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.14%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.84%)
PPL 70.41 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.8%)
PRL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.48%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (11.22%)
SNGP 42.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.04%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (11.53%)
TPLP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TRG 113.41 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.18%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.89%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.15%)
BR100 4,168 Increased By 41.1 (0.99%)
BR30 14,949 Increased By 243.2 (1.65%)
KSE100 41,586 Increased By 226.6 (0.55%)
KSE30 15,663 Increased By 72.8 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

North Korea fires short-range missile toward Yellow Sea: South Korea military

Reuters Published 09 Mar, 2023 05:05pm
Follow us

SEOUL: North Korea on Thursday fired a short-range ballistic missile toward the Yellow Sea, located between China and the Korean Peninsula, South Korea’s military said.

The launch follows a statement on Tuesday by Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, that any move to shoot down one of North Korea’s test missiles would be considered a declaration of war.

The missile was fired at about 6:20 p.m. (0920 GMT) from around Nampo, North Korea, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

North Korea warns US against intercepting missiles during tests

On Tuesday, North Korea blamed a joint military exercise between the United States and South Korea for growing tensions, state media KCNA said.

The United States and South Korea will conduct large-scale military exercises known as the “Freedom Shield” drills starting next week.

Kim Jong Un North Korea ballistic missile

Comments

1000 characters

North Korea fires short-range missile toward Yellow Sea: South Korea military

Staff-level agreement with IMF expected in ‘next few days’: Dar

US encourages Pakistan to work with IMF to attract 'high-quality investment'

LHC suspends PEMRA's ban on Imran Khan's speeches

Punjab government lifts Section 144 in Lahore

'Handful of misguided elements cannot shake resolve of people of Balochistan': army chief

Security forces kill three terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

Pemra bars broadcasting of content pertaining to conduct of sitting high court, SC judges

MARI completes commissioning, testing of gas processing facilities in Daharki, Sindh

Sri Lanka to announce debt restructuring strategy in April

Taliban governor of Afghan province killed in blast: police

Read more stories