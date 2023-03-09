Palm oil neutral in 4,153-4,225 ringgit range

AVN 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.87%)
BAFL 32.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.69%)
BOP 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.76%)
DFML 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.2%)
DGKC 43.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.75%)
EPCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.48%)
FFL 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FLYNG 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.17%)
GGL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.35%)
HUBC 75.75 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (2.06%)
HUMNL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.45%)
KAPCO 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
KEL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.45%)
LOTCHEM 25.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.79%)
NETSOL 79.29 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.52%)
OGDC 87.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.83%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
PIBTL 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.32%)
PPL 70.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.72%)
PRL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.56%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (10.2%)
SNGP 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.04%)
TELE 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
TRG 113.35 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.12%)
UNITY 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.1%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 36.2 (0.88%)
BR30 14,908 Increased By 202 (1.37%)
KSE100 41,563 Increased By 203.9 (0.49%)
KSE30 15,650 Increased By 60.3 (0.39%)
SINGAPORE: Palm oil looks neutral in a range of 4,153-4,225 ringgit per tonne, and an escape could suggest the following direction.

It is hard to categorize the strong recovery of the price from the Wednesday low of 4,109 ringgit, which could be regarded as a pullback towards a rising trendline, or a continuation of the uptrend, driven by a wave 5.

A break below 4,153 ringgit may confirm the pullback and a target zone of 4,081-4,112 ringgit, while a break above 4,225 ringgit could confirm a wave 5 and target range of 4,269-4,305 ringgit.

Signals on the daily chart suggests an upside bias, following the formation of a long-shadowed hammer on Wednesday.

This is a typical reversal pattern, indicating a completion of the correction from the March 2 high of 4,187 ringgit.

India’s palm oil imports may jump on lower prices

A close below the Wednesday low of 4,109 ringgit on Thursday will be a very bearish signal, as the contract may fall towards the bottom of the wave 2 around 3,907 ringgit.

Palm Oil

