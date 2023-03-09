US Republican Senator McConnell hospitalized after fall

WASHINGTON: Top United States Senate Republican Mitch McConnell was hospitalized on Wednesday after he tripped and fell during a private dinner, his spokesperson said.

The 81-year-old from Kentucky has been the Republican Senate leader since 2007, and a major opponent of President Joe Biden on several legislative issues.

“This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner. He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment,” his spokesperson said in a statement sent to media.

No additional information was provided on his condition or the incident.

McConnell is currently the minority leader in the Senate.

When he led a majority, he worked hand in glove with the Donald Trump White House to push through conservative Supreme Court picks, who require confirmation by the Senate, opening the doors for the court to end the nationwide right to abortion.