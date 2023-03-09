AVN 65.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BAFL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
BOP 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
DGKC 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FCCL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 74.05 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.07%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
KEL 2.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
MLCF 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.91%)
NETSOL 77.91 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
OGDC 86.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.52%)
PAEL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.27%)
PPL 69.78 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.2%)
PRL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (10.11%)
SNGP 40.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.35%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.2%)
TPLP 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
TRG 111.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.56%)
UNITY 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,127 Increased By 24.8 (0.6%)
BR30 14,706 Increased By 170.6 (1.17%)
KSE100 41,359 Increased By 24.2 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,590 Increased By 62.6 (0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PSX marks Women’s Day with gong ceremony

Recorder Report Published 09 Mar, 2023 06:23am
Follow us

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) celebrated International Women’s Day with an elaborate Gong Ceremony at the Exchange, in collaboration with UN Women, International Finance Corporation (IFC), Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance (PICG) and Women on Board (WOB).

The celebration of International Women’s Day 2023 was convened under the auspices of International Finance Corporation (IFC), Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) Initiative, UN Women, and World Federation of Exchanges (WFE). The theme for this year’s event was ‘DigitALL-Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality’.

Distinguished women leaders and professionals from the tech sector, as well as eminent women entrepreneurs, innovators, and women corporate leaders participated in the celebration. This year’s celebrations included ringing the bell, panel discussions and speeches by distinguished women leaders in the tech, corporate & entrepreneurial sector and by men advocating gender equality & inclusivity. PSX joined more than 110 exchanges all over the world to mark this important day this year.

In her welcome address, the Chairperson of PSX, Dr Shamshad Akhtar, stated, “This year the International Women’s Day theme of ‘DigitAll – Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality’ is pertinent and timely. Post-pandemic, developing countries were reviving and adjusting their course of development drawing lessons from the pandemic. Subsequent unfolding political developments, macro-economic instability, devastating floods and the demand & supply disruption together have hit the country with unprecedented high inflation. Not only has there been a reversal in progress in poverty reduction, but growing layoffs due to industrial and agriculture disruption have impacted our fellow women disproportionately. In such a scenario, Pakistan faces a gender emergency. It calls for recognising urgency of enhancing women empowerment and inclusion. International evidence confirms that women empowerment and inclusion is critical and that the power of digitisation, STEM and financial services is critical in uplifting women.”

She further stated, “We need a turnaround by fast-tracking efforts to address gender disparity. More importantly, four frontiers are significant to address gender parity and inclusivity, among others.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PSX IFC UN Women Women’s Day WOB PICG

Comments

1000 characters

PSX marks Women’s Day with gong ceremony

Auction for MTBs: Rs1.57trn raised against Rs1.8trn target

Rs201bn cash credit limit: ECC approves procurement of 1.8 MMTs of wheat by Passco

Forex manipulation: SBP governor says probe against banks completed

CPEC IPPs: Power Div asked to sort out revolving account issues

ST on chronic power defaulters: FBR, PD fine-tuning recovery mechanism

Effective from March 8th: 25pc ST on luxury goods notified

Containers stuck at ports: ECC seeks report on waiver of storage charges

Moratorium on QoS: PTA rejects CMOs’ demand

Viral disease in cows: Pakistan hesitant to import beef from Afghanistan: MoC

SECP issues updated list of 25 ‘Active Insurance Brokers’

Read more stories