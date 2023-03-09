AVN 65.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
Mar 09, 2023
Minister lauds role of maritime sector

Press Release Published 09 Mar, 2023 06:23am
KARACHI: The Pakistan Single Window is a promising development that would be a game-changer for the Maritime Industry in Pakistan.

This was stated by Faisal Sabzwari, the federal minister for maritime affairs, in his message to the national seminar on good governance, best practices and integrity measures in maritime industry.

He said it has the potential to streamline processes, reduce corruption and enhance transparency. All stakeholders need to join hands to help the government build the legal environment to the level of international standards and unleash the potential of growth that can take Pakistan’s blue economy into a new era in the region.

Muhammad Rajpar, Vice Chairman Karachi Port Trust and Member Board of Directors of Port Bin Qasim, representing the Federal Minister on the occasion, appreciated the efforts of the Global Compact Network Pakistan (GCNP) and Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN) in bringing the stakeholders together for collective action to promote good governance by combating corruption in the Maritime industry. He emphasized the need for modern infrastructure, security, competition, lack of skilled workforce, financing, environmental issues and a complex regulatory framework that needs to be addressed to unleash the full potential of the blue economy.

The Seminar was organized to launch Collective Action against corrupt practices in the Maritime industry and was attended by a large number of stakeholders including representatives from shipping companies, shipping agents, customs agents, freight forwarding association and other sectoral bodies and associations, port and shipping authorities, custom officials and related government departments.

Majyd Aziz, President GCNP in his welcome remarks appreciated the presence of stakeholders in such a large number which reflected their commitment to participate in the drive for collective action to improve the performance of the blue economy in the country. He exhorted all to join the movement to reduce corruption and unfair practices.

Fasihul Karim Siddiqi, Executive Director GCNP explained the objectives of the Seminar and specially thanked Jonas Erlandsen, Senior Lead, South Asia MACN, Mathias Bak, Associate MACN and Martin Zapata, Academic Programmes Senior Officer, International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA) for their participation as this would benefit stakeholders by their knowledge and experience in combating the menace of corruption through best practices in South Asia.

Naveed Abbas Memon, Chief Domain Officer, Pakistan Single Window (PSW) made a very comprehensive presentation on initiatives taken by Pakistan Single Window in improving good governance in the Maritime sector.

Mayhar Mustafa Kazi, Partner, RIAA Barker Gillette presented a very lively and informative paper on legal reforms for improving good governance in Maritime industry and issues of shortage claims.

Jonas Erlandsen, Senior Lead, South Asia MACN in his presentation introduced MACN and highlighted their initiative and experience in combating corruption in the industry while Mathias Bak, Associate MACN made a presentation on the global best maritime practices.

