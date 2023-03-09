International Women's Day: Message from Dr. Zeelaf Munir Managing Director and CEO of English Biscuits Manufacturers (EBM)

TEXT: On this International Women's Day, we celebrate the incredible achievements of women and recognise the vital role they play in creating a more just and equal society. However, we also acknowledge that there is still much work to be done to achieve true gender parity in all aspects of life. Empowering women is a critical step towards achieving gender parity, and at EBM, we believe in providing women with the resources, education, and opportunities they need to succeed and reach their full potential. It also means challenging and dismantling the systems of discrimination and bias that continue to hold women back.

We believe that embracing equity is an essential aspect of creating a culture of inclusivity and respect where everyone has the opportunity to succeed, regardless of their gender, race, ethnicity, or socio-economic status. At EBM, we don’t just provide equal opportunities but also ensure that everyone has access to the resources and support they need to thrive and be agents of change. When women are empowered, they become agents of change and leaders in their communities. They contribute to economic growth, promote social progress, and inspire future generations to dream big and aim high.

On this International Women's Day, let us renew our commitment to empowering women and creating a world where gender equality is a reality. Let us work together to break down barriers, challenge gender stereotypes, and support women as they strive for success and fulfilment in all areas of life. Together, we can create a brighter, more equitable future for all!

Happy International Women’s Day.

