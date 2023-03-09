AVN 65.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BAFL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
BOP 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
DGKC 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FCCL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 74.05 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.07%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
KEL 2.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
MLCF 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.91%)
NETSOL 77.91 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
OGDC 86.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.52%)
PAEL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.27%)
PPL 69.78 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.2%)
PRL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (10.11%)
SNGP 40.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.35%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.2%)
TPLP 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
TRG 111.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.56%)
UNITY 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,127 Increased By 24.8 (0.6%)
BR30 14,706 Increased By 170.6 (1.17%)
KSE100 41,359 Increased By 24.2 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,590 Increased By 62.6 (0.4%)
International Women's Day: Message from Dr. Zeelaf Munir Managing Director and CEO of English Biscuits Manufacturers (EBM)

Published 09 Mar, 2023 06:23am
TEXT: On this International Women's Day, we celebrate the incredible achievements of women and recognise the vital role they play in creating a more just and equal society. However, we also acknowledge that there is still much work to be done to achieve true gender parity in all aspects of life. Empowering women is a critical step towards achieving gender parity, and at EBM, we believe in providing women with the resources, education, and opportunities they need to succeed and reach their full potential. It also means challenging and dismantling the systems of discrimination and bias that continue to hold women back.

We believe that embracing equity is an essential aspect of creating a culture of inclusivity and respect where everyone has the opportunity to succeed, regardless of their gender, race, ethnicity, or socio-economic status. At EBM, we don’t just provide equal opportunities but also ensure that everyone has access to the resources and support they need to thrive and be agents of change. When women are empowered, they become agents of change and leaders in their communities. They contribute to economic growth, promote social progress, and inspire future generations to dream big and aim high.

On this International Women's Day, let us renew our commitment to empowering women and creating a world where gender equality is a reality. Let us work together to break down barriers, challenge gender stereotypes, and support women as they strive for success and fulfilment in all areas of life. Together, we can create a brighter, more equitable future for all!

Happy International Women’s Day.

DR. ZEELAF MUNIR International Women's Day English Biscuits Manufacturers

