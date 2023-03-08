AVN 65.22 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.22%)
Lecture at FUUAST: IR students should learn about policies, cultures of other states: expert

Recorder Report Published 08 Mar, 2023 06:20am
KARACHI: Students of international relations (IR) must be taught about foreign policies of different countries along with significance of their cultural backgrounds to build their capacity with regard to cross-culture communication, said Prof Dr Chanishev Rustam Narimovich, a Russian professor, while delivering a lecture at the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) on Tuesday.

The professor of Kazan University, Russia, was sharing his thoughts on modern principles of international relations, saying the issues involved could be discussed with regard to three phases – World War I, World War II and collapse of the Soviet Union.

“For better understanding of modern international relations, students are required to be taught cultures and policies of different countries,” said Dr Chanishev Rustam Narimovich, adding that they must learn historic backgrounds of other nations.

Prof Dr Faisal Javed, Prof Dr Asghar Dashti, Prof Dr Muhammad Arif were also present on the occasion. The lecture was followed by a question and answer session.

