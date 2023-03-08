Sindh governor visits Hyderabad chamber

HYDERABAD: Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has said that Pakistan is rich in mineral and natural resources, but is still seeking $1bn-$2bn in the world for solving its problems. Businesses that run any economy are kept at a safe distance in policymaking.

He said so while addressing members of the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) late on Monday night.

He said that unfortunately a correct economic direction could not be set in the country despite lapse of 75 years and emphasized the need for setting this direction. He said people remained deprived of some very basic amenities. He said that nobody could be absolved of his responsibility for this crisis.

He said that Pakistan’s economy was considered ‘cash economy’ and added that State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) was reporting decline in foreign exchange reserves. Alluding to bureaucrats’ influence in budget making, he said that proposals put forwarded by ‘babu sarkar’ were given serious considerations in budget preparation.

He said Pakistan has rich mineral and natural resources but still we are seeking $1bn-$2bn in the world. He referred to examples of Turkey and UAE which were showing quick progress and said competent doctors, engineers, politician, skilled manpower and youths were present in the country.

He said that business community and traders pays taxes to the economy. He said Sialkot Chamber had built airport and wondered why condition of Hyderabad couldn’t be improved. Responding to HCCI President Adeel Siddiqui’s request, he promised revival of Sindh Industrial Liaison Committee.

Welcoming him, HCCI President Adeel Siddiqui said that business community was extremely worried over present state of economy in the country. He said a former premier had dubbed business community as thief but sill the community was struggling to contribute to economy. He disclosed that traders and business community pay 30pc of billing of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) and yet it has no representation in Hesco’s board of directors unfortunately though.

HCCI Chief proposed that ministries should be appointed considering their specialization in any subject and they have considerable knowledge of issues of businesses and economy. He drew governor’s attention to largest housing scheme of Gulistan-e-Sarmast as it would lead to job opportunities for people.

Adeel Siddiqui expressed his disappointment that Hyderabad didn’t witness any industrialization in last five years and said that nobody was interested in setting up industry after buying plot worth Rs500m. He proposed that industrial zone should be established to enable industrialists set up industries. He said rulers must hear point of view of business community. He said Sindh Industrial Liaison Committee should be revived without delay so that problems of industrialists could be resolved on monthly basis.

HCCI Senior Vice President Najmuddin Qureshi thanked the guest. HCCI Patron Iqbal Hussain Baig, Vice President Awais Khan, members Pehlaj Rai, Lal Chand Leemani, Mirza Hassan Masood, Hissam Baig, Mohammad Shahid were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023