KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (March 07, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
192,281,035 119,782,560 6,198,987,241 3,976,970,094
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 497,017,985 (450,223,986) 46,793,999
Local Individuals 4,288,773,821 (4,067,861,733) 220,912,087
Local Corporates 2,788,440,822 (3,056,146,909) (267,706,087)
===============================================================================
