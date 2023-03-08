KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Millat Tractors Limited 04-03-2023 08-03-2023 100% (i)10% (B)02-03-2023 Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited 07-03-2023 09-03-2023 10% (i) 03-03-2023 Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd. # 02-03-2023 10-03-2023 10-03-2023 Oil & Gas Development Company Limited 08-03-2023 10-03-2023 22.50% (ii) 06-03-2023 Thal Limited 08-03-2023 10-03-2023 30% (i) 06-03-2023 Habib Metro Modaraba ** 10-03-2023 10-03-2023 Shadman Cotton Mills Limited # 04-03-2023 11-03-2023 11-03-2023 Bestway Cement Limited 08-03-2023 11-03-2023 60% (ii) 06-03-2023 Kot Addu Power Company Limited 09-03-2023 11-03-2023 35% (i) 07-03-2023 Atlas Honda Limited # 06-03-2023 13-03-2023 13-03-2023 Ghani Glass Limited 09-03-2023 13-03-2023 10% (ii) 07-03-2023 Frontier Ceramics Limited # 09-03-2023 15-03-2023 15-03-2023 Pakistan Oilfields Limited 13-03-2023 15-03-2023 200% (i) 09-03-2023 Attock Petroleum Limited 13-03-2023 15-03-2023 125% (i) 09-03-2023 (AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank Limited 09-03-2023 16-03-2023 Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd. # 09-03-2023 16-03-2023 16-03-2023 Pakistan Services Limited 10-03-2023 16-03-2023 16-03-2023 The Hub Power Company Limited 14-03-2023 16-03-2023 57.5% (F) 10-03-2023 Pakistan Petroleum Limited (P ref) 14-03-2023 16-03-2023 10% (i) Pakistan Petroleum Limited 14-03-2023 16-03-2023 10% (i) 10-03-2023 Treet Corporation Limited # 11-03-2023 17-03-2023 17-03-2023 Feroze1888 Mills Limited 15-03-2023 17-03-2023 20.5% (i) 13-03-2023 Sazgar Engineering Works Limited # 12-03-2023 18-03-2023 18-03-2023 (HUBCSC4) The Hub Power Company Ltd Sukuk Certificate 06-03-2023 19-03-2023 Nadeem Textile Mills Limited # 13-03-2023 20-03-2023 20-03-2023 Bank Alfalah Limited 14-03-2023 20-03-2023 25% (F) 10-03-2023 20-03-2023 Olympia Mills Limited # 14-03-2023 20-03-2023 20-03-2023 Salman Noman Enterprises Limited # 13-03-2023 21-03-2023 21-03-2023 Bank AL Habib Limited 14-03-2023 21-03-2023 70% (F) 10-03-2023 21-03-2023 Fauji Foods Limited 15-03-2023 21-03-2023 NIL 21-03-2023 MetaTech Health Limited # 17-03-2023 24-03-2023 24-03-2023 Kohinoor Industries Limited # 18-03-2023 24-03-2023 24-03-2023 Crescent Jute Products Limited # 18-03-2023 24-03-2023 24-03-2023 Synthetic Products Enterprises Limited 18-03-2023 24-03-2023 24-03-2023 (BAFLTFC6) Bank Alfalah Limited 11-03-2023 25-03-2023 (HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Limited 20-03-2023 26-03-2023 MCB Bank Limited 16-03-2023 27-03-2023 60% (F) 14-03-2023 27-03-2023 Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd. 21-03-2023 27-03-2023 27-03-2023 Soneri Bank Limited 21-03-2023 27-03-2023 10% (F) 17-03-2023 27-03-2023 Zephyr Textiles Limited # 21-03-2023 27-03-2023 27-03-2023 Allied Bank Limited 21-03-2023 28-03-2023 25% (F) 17-03-2023 28-03-2023 Ittehad Chemicals Limted # 21-03-2023 28-03-2023 28-03-2023 (HBLTFC3) Habib B ank Limited 22-03-2023 28-03-2023 Engro Fertilizers Limited 22-03-2023 28-03-2023 50% (F) 20-03-2023 28-03-2023 Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited 24-03-2023 28-03-2023 NIL 28-03-2023 Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited 26-03-2023 28-03-2023 31.50% (F) 22-03-2023 28-03-2023 Standard Chartered Bank (Pak) Ltd 20-03-2023 29-03-2023 25% (F) 16-03-2023 29-03-2023 Faysal Bank Limited 22-03-2023 29-03-2023 10% (F) 20-03-2023 29-03-2023 Meezan Bank Limited 22-03-2023 29-03-2023 30% (F) 20-03-2023 29-03-2023 Askari Bank Limited 22-03-2023 29-03-2023 15% (B) 20-03-2023 29-03-2023 United Bank Limited 22-03-2023 29-03-2023 90% (F) 20-03-2023 29-03-2023 Habib Bank Limited 22-03-2023 29-03-2023 15% (F) 20-03-2023 29-03-2023 Samba Bank Limited 23-03-2023 29-03-2023 NIL 29-03-2023 The Bank of Punjab 23-03-2023 29-03-2023 10% (B) 21-03-2023 29-03-2023 Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited 23-03-2023 29-03-2023 NIL 29-03-2023 JS Bank Limited 29-03-2023 29-03-2023 29-03-2023 Al-Noor Sugar Mills Limited # 21-03-2023 30-03-2023 30-03-2023 National Bank of Pakistan 22-03-2023 30-03-2023 NIL 30-03-2023 Summit Bank Limited 23-03-2023 30-03-2023 NIL 30-03-2023 Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited 23-03-2023 30-03-2023 32.5% (F) 21-03-2023 30-03-2023 Jubilee Life Insurance Company Ltd. 24-03-2023 30-03-2023 100% (F) 15% (b) 21-03-2023 30-03-2023 Engro Corporation Limited 24-03-2023 30-03-2023 10% (F) 21-03-2023 30-03-2023 ZIL Limited 24-03-2023 30-03-2023 NIL 30-03-2023 BankIslami Pakistan Limited 24-03-2023 30-03-2023 10% (F) 21-03-2023 30-03-2023 Noon Sugar Mills Limited # 24-03-2023 30-03-2023 30-03-2023 Nishat Mills Limited # 18-03-2023 31-03-2023 31-03-2023 Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited # 24-03-2023 31-03-2023 31-03-2023 EFU Life Assurance Limited 25-03-2023 31-03-2023 105% (F) 22-03-2023 East West Insurance Company Ltd. # 29-03-2023 31-03-2023 31-03-2023 Trust Securities & Brokerage

\ Ltd. # 25-03-2023 1-Apr-23 1-Apr-23

Tri-Pack Films Limited 4-Apr-23 10-Apr-23 50% (F) 31-03-2023 10-Apr-23 JS Investments Limited 6-Apr-23 12-Apr-23 NIL 12-Apr-23 Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 10-Apr-23 12-Apr-23 NIL 12-Apr-23 Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited 7-Apr-23 13-Apr-23 20% (F) 5-Apr-23 13-Apr-23 Adamjee Life Assurance Company Limited 8-Apr-23 15-Apr-23 NIL 15-Apr-23 Nestle Pakistan Limited 10-Apr-23 17-Apr-23 950% (F) 6-Apr-23 17-Apr-23 Frieslandcampina Engro Pakistan Limited 11-Apr-23 18-Apr-23 NIL 18-Apr-23 AGP Limited 12-Apr-23 19-Apr-23 20% (F) 10-Apr-23 19-Apr-23 Bata Pakistan Limited # 13-Apr-23 19-Apr-23 NIL 19-Apr-23 Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited 14-Apr-23 20-Apr-23 NIL 20-Apr-23 ENGRO P OLYMER & CHEM. (PREF) 18-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 5% (F) 14-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited 18-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 25% (F) 14-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 Cyan Limited 19-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 NIL 25-Apr-23 Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited 19-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 NIL 25-Apr-23 Lalpir Power Limited 13-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 20% (F) 11-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 Pakgen Power Limited 19-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 20% (F) 17-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 Pakistan Telecommunication Co. Ltd 19-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 NIL 26-Apr-23 Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd. 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23 TPL Insurance Limited 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23 GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23 Rafhan Maize Products Co. Limited 25-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 750% (F) 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 JS Global Capital Limited 21-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 NIL 28-Apr-23 Highnoon Laboratories Limited 22-Apr-23 29-Apr-23 200% (F)10% (b)20-Apr-23 29-Apr-23 ==================================================================================================== Indications: Extra Ordinary General Meeting # Final Book Closure **

