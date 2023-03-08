AVN 65.22 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.22%)
BAFL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.54%)
BOP 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.36%)
CNERGY 3.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.33%)
DGKC 42.04 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.51%)
EPCL 46.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FCCL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3%)
FFL 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.22%)
FLYNG 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.29%)
GGL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 72.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.78%)
KAPCO 25.78 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-11.04%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
MLCF 25.51 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.34%)
NETSOL 77.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.3%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.67%)
PAEL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.48%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PPL 69.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.26%)
PRL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.74%)
TPLP 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
TRG 112.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
UNITY 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 4,103 Decreased By -5.7 (-0.14%)
BR30 14,535 Decreased By -58.8 (-0.4%)
KSE100 41,335 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.24%)
KSE30 15,527 Decreased By -48.7 (-0.31%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 08 Mar, 2023 06:20am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Millat Tractors Limited         04-03-2023   08-03-2023     100% (i)10% (B)02-03-2023
Pakistan Hotels Developers 
Limited                         07-03-2023   09-03-2023     10% (i)        03-03-2023
Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) 
Ltd. #                          02-03-2023   10-03-2023                                   10-03-2023
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited                 08-03-2023   10-03-2023     22.50% (ii)    06-03-2023
Thal Limited                    08-03-2023   10-03-2023     30% (i)        06-03-2023
Habib Metro Modaraba **         10-03-2023   10-03-2023
Shadman Cotton Mills 
Limited #                       04-03-2023   11-03-2023                                   11-03-2023
Bestway Cement Limited          08-03-2023   11-03-2023     60% (ii)       06-03-2023
Kot Addu Power Company 
Limited                         09-03-2023   11-03-2023     35% (i)        07-03-2023
Atlas Honda Limited #           06-03-2023   13-03-2023                                   13-03-2023
Ghani Glass Limited             09-03-2023   13-03-2023     10% (ii)       07-03-2023
Frontier Ceramics Limited #     09-03-2023   15-03-2023                                   15-03-2023
Pakistan Oilfields Limited      13-03-2023   15-03-2023     200% (i)       09-03-2023
Attock Petroleum Limited        13-03-2023   15-03-2023     125% (i)       09-03-2023
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank 
Limited                         09-03-2023   16-03-2023
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. 
Ltd. #                          09-03-2023   16-03-2023                                   16-03-2023
Pakistan Services Limited       10-03-2023   16-03-2023                                   16-03-2023
The Hub Power Company Limited   14-03-2023   16-03-2023     57.5% (F)      10-03-2023
Pakistan Petroleum Limited 
(P ref)                         14-03-2023   16-03-2023     10% (i)
Pakistan Petroleum Limited      14-03-2023   16-03-2023     10% (i)        10-03-2023
Treet Corporation Limited #     11-03-2023   17-03-2023                                   17-03-2023
Feroze1888 Mills Limited        15-03-2023   17-03-2023     20.5% (i)      13-03-2023
Sazgar Engineering Works 
Limited #                       12-03-2023   18-03-2023                                   18-03-2023
(HUBCSC4) The Hub Power
Company Ltd Sukuk Certificate   06-03-2023   19-03-2023
Nadeem Textile Mills 
Limited #                       13-03-2023   20-03-2023                                   20-03-2023
Bank Alfalah Limited            14-03-2023   20-03-2023     25% (F)        10-03-2023     20-03-2023
Olympia Mills Limited #         14-03-2023   20-03-2023                                   20-03-2023
Salman Noman Enterprises 
Limited #                       13-03-2023   21-03-2023                                   21-03-2023
Bank AL Habib Limited           14-03-2023   21-03-2023     70% (F)        10-03-2023     21-03-2023
Fauji Foods Limited             15-03-2023   21-03-2023     NIL                           21-03-2023
MetaTech Health Limited #       17-03-2023   24-03-2023                                   24-03-2023
Kohinoor Industries 
Limited #                       18-03-2023   24-03-2023                                   24-03-2023
Crescent Jute Products 
Limited #                       18-03-2023   24-03-2023                                   24-03-2023
Synthetic Products 
Enterprises Limited             18-03-2023   24-03-2023                                   24-03-2023
(BAFLTFC6) Bank Alfalah 
Limited                         11-03-2023   25-03-2023
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank 
Limited                         20-03-2023   26-03-2023
MCB Bank Limited                16-03-2023   27-03-2023     60% (F)        14-03-2023     27-03-2023
Reliance Cotton Spinning 
Mills Ltd.                      21-03-2023   27-03-2023                                   27-03-2023
Soneri Bank Limited             21-03-2023   27-03-2023     10% (F)        17-03-2023     27-03-2023
Zephyr Textiles Limited #       21-03-2023   27-03-2023                                   27-03-2023
Allied Bank Limited             21-03-2023   28-03-2023     25% (F)        17-03-2023     28-03-2023
Ittehad Chemicals Limted #      21-03-2023   28-03-2023                                   28-03-2023
(HBLTFC3) Habib B ank 
Limited                         22-03-2023   28-03-2023
Engro Fertilizers 
Limited                         22-03-2023   28-03-2023     50% (F)        20-03-2023     28-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Bin 
Qasim Limited                   24-03-2023   28-03-2023     NIL                           28-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Company 
Limited                         26-03-2023   28-03-2023     31.50% (F)     22-03-2023     28-03-2023
Standard Chartered Bank 
(Pak) Ltd                       20-03-2023   29-03-2023     25% (F)        16-03-2023     29-03-2023
Faysal Bank Limited             22-03-2023   29-03-2023     10% (F)        20-03-2023     29-03-2023
Meezan Bank Limited             22-03-2023   29-03-2023     30% (F)        20-03-2023     29-03-2023
Askari Bank Limited             22-03-2023   29-03-2023     15% (B)        20-03-2023     29-03-2023
United Bank Limited             22-03-2023   29-03-2023     90% (F)        20-03-2023     29-03-2023
Habib Bank Limited              22-03-2023   29-03-2023     15% (F)        20-03-2023     29-03-2023
Samba Bank Limited              23-03-2023   29-03-2023     NIL                           29-03-2023
The Bank of Punjab              23-03-2023   29-03-2023     10% (B)        21-03-2023     29-03-2023
Engro Powergen Qadirpur 
Limited                         23-03-2023   29-03-2023     NIL                           29-03-2023
JS Bank Limited                 29-03-2023   29-03-2023                                   29-03-2023
Al-Noor Sugar Mills 
Limited #                       21-03-2023   30-03-2023                                   30-03-2023
National Bank of Pakistan       22-03-2023   30-03-2023     NIL                           30-03-2023
Summit Bank Limited             23-03-2023   30-03-2023     NIL                           30-03-2023
Habib Metropolitan Bank 
Limited                         23-03-2023   30-03-2023     32.5% (F)      21-03-2023     30-03-2023
Jubilee Life Insurance 
Company Ltd.                    24-03-2023   30-03-2023     100% (F)
15% (b)                         21-03-2023   30-03-2023
Engro Corporation Limited       24-03-2023   30-03-2023     10% (F)        21-03-2023     30-03-2023
ZIL Limited                     24-03-2023   30-03-2023     NIL                           30-03-2023
BankIslami Pakistan 
Limited                         24-03-2023   30-03-2023     10% (F)        21-03-2023     30-03-2023
Noon Sugar Mills Limited #      24-03-2023   30-03-2023                                   30-03-2023
Nishat Mills Limited #          18-03-2023   31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills 
Limited #                       24-03-2023   31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
EFU Life Assurance Limited      25-03-2023   31-03-2023     105% (F)       22-03-2023
East West Insurance Company 
Ltd. #                          29-03-2023   31-03-2023                                   31-03-2023
Trust Securities & Brokerage

\ Ltd. # 25-03-2023 1-Apr-23 1-Apr-23

Tri-Pack Films Limited          4-Apr-23     10-Apr-23      50% (F)        31-03-2023      10-Apr-23
JS Investments Limited          6-Apr-23     12-Apr-23      NIL                            12-Apr-23
Unilever Pakistan Foods 
Limited                         10-Apr-23    12-Apr-23      NIL                            12-Apr-23
Lotte Chemical Pakistan 
Limited                         7-Apr-23     13-Apr-23      20% (F)        5-Apr-23        13-Apr-23
Adamjee Life Assurance
Company Limited                 8-Apr-23     15-Apr-23      NIL                            15-Apr-23
Nestle Pakistan Limited         10-Apr-23    17-Apr-23      950% (F)       6-Apr-23        17-Apr-23
Frieslandcampina Engro
Pakistan Limited                11-Apr-23    18-Apr-23      NIL                            18-Apr-23
AGP Limited                     12-Apr-23    19-Apr-23      20% (F)        10-Apr-23       19-Apr-23
Bata Pakistan Limited #         13-Apr-23    19-Apr-23      NIL                            19-Apr-23
Abbott Laboratories 
(Pakistan) Limited              14-Apr-23    20-Apr-23      NIL                            20-Apr-23
ENGRO P OLYMER &
CHEM. (PREF)                    18-Apr-23    25-Apr-23      5% (F)         14-Apr-23       25-Apr-23
Engro Polymer & Chemicals 
Limited                         18-Apr-23    25-Apr-23      25% (F)        14-Apr-23       25-Apr-23
Cyan Limited                    19-Apr-23    25-Apr-23      NIL                            25-Apr-23
Dawood Hercules 
Corporation Limited             19-Apr-23    25-Apr-23      NIL                            25-Apr-23
Lalpir Power Limited            13-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      20% (F)        11-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
Pakgen Power Limited            19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      20% (F)        17-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
Pakistan Telecommunication 
Co. Ltd                         19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd.       21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
TPL Insurance Limited           21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan 
Limited                         21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
Rafhan Maize Products Co.
Limited                         25-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      750% (F)       21-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
JS Global Capital Limited       21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23      NIL                            28-Apr-23
Highnoon Laboratories 
Limited                         22-Apr-23    29-Apr-23      200% (F)10% (b)20-Apr-23       29-Apr-23
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting                                   #
Final Book Closure                                              **

