AVN 65.13 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.12%)
BAFL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.96%)
BOP 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.65%)
DGKC 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
EPCL 47.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.67%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.64%)
FFL 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
HUBC 72.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.33%)
KAPCO 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.75%)
KEL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.19%)
MLCF 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
NETSOL 77.34 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (3.26%)
OGDC 86.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.88%)
PAEL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.57%)
PIBTL 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PPL 70.11 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.59%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.26%)
SNGP 40.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.38%)
TRG 112.47 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.69%)
UNITY 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,108 Increased By 5.6 (0.14%)
BR30 14,594 Increased By 76.7 (0.53%)
KSE100 41,434 Increased By 97.3 (0.24%)
KSE30 15,576 Decreased By -7.8 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Alkhidmat hands over 30 houses to flood affectees

Recorder Report Published 07 Mar, 2023 03:16am
Follow us

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi has delivered 30 newly-constructed houses to flood victims in Lasbela, Balochistan, as part of its Tameer-e-Watan programme, officials said on Monday.

Some 64 more houses are under construction, which will be provided to the flood affectees when they are ready.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, CEO, Naveed Ali Baig said that Alkhidmat has been involved in relief and rehabilitation activities for flood victims since the first days of the flood.

As part of these rehabilitation efforts, named ‘Tameer-e-Watan’, Alkhidmat was constructing new houses for flood victims in Punjab and Balochistan, besides distributing seeds, fertilizers and livestock to those who had lost their means of livelihood.

Thanking Alkhidmat for its efforts, Hamza Najm expressed his hope that these efforts would continue in the future too.

Qazi Syed Sadruddin said that a model village comprising 64 houses was nearing completion and would be handed over to flood victims soon.

He lamented the fact that the government had not given appropriate compensation to the victims, and appealed to those with means to step forward and assist Alkhidmat in its efforts to rehabilitate the flood victims in the country.

On the handing over occasion, CEO Alkhidmat Karachi Naveed Ali Baig, Executive Director Rashid Qureishi, Vice President Alkhidmat Foundation Balochistan Abdul Sattar Ronjho, Director Disaster Management Qazi Syed Sadruddin, Manager Disaster Management Sarfaraz Sheikh, Assistant Commissioner Lasbela, Hamza Najm and other senior officials were present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Alkhidmat Karachi flood affectees flood victims in Punjab Qazi Syed Sadruddin

Comments

1000 characters

Alkhidmat hands over 30 houses to flood affectees

SOEs: MoF prepares draft policy

Court rejects IK’s plea, upholds arrest warrant

Pak-US counterterrorism talks kicked off

Jul-Nov period: Nepra allows imposition of power surcharges

Rs12bn will be given for 7th Census: ECC approves Hajj Policy 2023 with $90m forex cover

Arrangements aimed at restoring ‘FASTER’ finalised

Cargo processing: FBR enforces Pak-Uzbek transit trade agreement

FBR’s SRO notifies Tajikistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Rules, 2023

Plea against Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act rejected: Setting minimum age for marriage not against Islamic injunctions: FSC

Tentative date 10th: PM likely to inaugurate two Thar-coal projects

Read more stories