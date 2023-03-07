Alkhidmat hands over 30 houses to flood affectees

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi has delivered 30 newly-constructed houses to flood victims in Lasbela, Balochistan, as part of its Tameer-e-Watan programme, officials said on Monday.

Some 64 more houses are under construction, which will be provided to the flood affectees when they are ready.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, CEO, Naveed Ali Baig said that Alkhidmat has been involved in relief and rehabilitation activities for flood victims since the first days of the flood.

As part of these rehabilitation efforts, named ‘Tameer-e-Watan’, Alkhidmat was constructing new houses for flood victims in Punjab and Balochistan, besides distributing seeds, fertilizers and livestock to those who had lost their means of livelihood.

Thanking Alkhidmat for its efforts, Hamza Najm expressed his hope that these efforts would continue in the future too.

Qazi Syed Sadruddin said that a model village comprising 64 houses was nearing completion and would be handed over to flood victims soon.

He lamented the fact that the government had not given appropriate compensation to the victims, and appealed to those with means to step forward and assist Alkhidmat in its efforts to rehabilitate the flood victims in the country.

On the handing over occasion, CEO Alkhidmat Karachi Naveed Ali Baig, Executive Director Rashid Qureishi, Vice President Alkhidmat Foundation Balochistan Abdul Sattar Ronjho, Director Disaster Management Qazi Syed Sadruddin, Manager Disaster Management Sarfaraz Sheikh, Assistant Commissioner Lasbela, Hamza Najm and other senior officials were present.

