Khar meets German minister

ISLAMABAD: Visiting German Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Tobias Lindner and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Monday exchanged views on enhancing bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, including trade and investment, renewable energy and other issues of mutual interest.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, German Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Lindner met with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Khar on his maiden visit to Pakistan.

While speaking to her visiting German counterpart, it added that Khar lauded the recent momentum in Pakistan-Germany bilateral ties.

