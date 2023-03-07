AVN 65.13 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.12%)
Asia’s gasoil market

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2023 03:16am
SINGAPORE: Asia’s 10-ppm sulphur gasoil activity stayed muted on Monday for the sixth consecutive session without open market deals, against a backdrop of cautious trading sentiment.

Refining margins were broadly steady from the previous trading session at around $26 per barrel.

Cash differentials for 10ppm sulphur gasoil remained weighed on by persistently competitively-priced offers for second-half March and early April loading.

This was despite fresh estimates of China’s gasoil exports for March and April at around 300,000 tonnes from a handful of trading participants.

Jet fuel refining margins, however, fell at a slightly quicker pace, resulting in a narrower regrade at a discount of $2.20 per barrel.

Taiwan’s CPC Corp offers April-loading gasoil.

Indonesia’s state energy company Pertamina said on Friday its fuel supply remained secure after a fire at its storage station in the capital Jakarta. A spokesperson also told Reuters the company planned to divert the fuel supply for Jakarta from other terminals. The fuel station has a capacity of over 300,000 kilo-litres, according to the country’s energy ministry.

Top crude exporter Saudi Arabia raised prices for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia for a second month in April, to $2.50 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average, Aramco said on Sunday night.

