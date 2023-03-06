AVN 66.36 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (5.07%)
BAFL 32.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.27%)
BOP 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
DFML 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.35%)
DGKC 41.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.47%)
EPCL 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.27%)
FCCL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
FFL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
GGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.57%)
HUBC 72.90 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.57%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.15%)
KAPCO 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
KEL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.44%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.17%)
MLCF 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.13%)
NETSOL 79.20 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (5.74%)
OGDC 88.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.33%)
PAEL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.72%)
PIBTL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.97%)
PPL 71.50 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (5.64%)
PRL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.61%)
SILK 0.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.93 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.34%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.28%)
TRG 115.00 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (3.98%)
UNITY 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.79%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 4,140 Increased By 37.1 (0.9%)
BR30 14,801 Increased By 283.7 (1.95%)
KSE100 41,711 Increased By 374 (0.9%)
KSE30 15,687 Increased By 103.3 (0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee poised to extend rally on soft dollar index, positive risk mood

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2023 11:58am
Follow us

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to open higher versus the US currency on Monday, building on last week’s rally, helped by the pullback in the dollar index and US yields and an upbeat risk sentiment.

The non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open at around 81.85 to the dollar compared with 81.9650 in the previous session.

The local currency climbed about 1% last week, its best weekly performance in eight, helped by equity inflows.

The dollar index was marginally lower in Asia, extending Friday’s decline.

The recovery in US equities on Friday and the pause in the selloff in Treasuries undermined demand for the dollar.

Asian shares followed their US peers higher.

More than the dollar index and US yields, it is the overall momentum that may carry the rupee higher at open, a trader at a Mumbai-based bank said.

The dip at the open on USD/INR could “very well run into a barrage of dollar bids” from importers and public sector banks, he added.

Indian rupee hits 1 month high on inflow hopes, improved risk mood

The rupee and other Asian currencies this week will be tracking the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony to congress lawmakers on Tuesday and Wednesday and the monthly US jobs report.

Both have the potential to impact the outlook for the Fed rate path, which has seen a sizeable hawkish repricing. Investors expect a peak Fed rate of just a few basis points below 5.50% by September and have almost priced out rate cuts this year.

Morgan Stanley said in a note it forecasts US non-farm payrolls to have increased 190,000 in February, “a big step down” from 517,000 in January.

It expects the unemployment rate to hold at 3.4%, the average hourly earnings to increase by 0.3%, and the average workweek to normalize back to 34.5.

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee poised to extend rally on soft dollar index, positive risk mood

Intra-day update: Bullish momentum at PSX as KSE-100 up over 400 points

At least 9 killed, several injured in Balochistan’s Bolan blast

Intra-day update: rupee up against US dollar

LHC hears Imran's bail pleas in Toshakhana, other cases today

CPEC power projects: China concerned over payment issues

PM urges global community to address 'unsustainable debt burden' of poor countries

Poor nations’ leaders unleash anger, despair

Afghan universities reopen but women still barred

Economic and investment sectors: PM, Qatari ruler discuss furthering cooperation

QIA CEO discusses investment proposals with PM

Read more stories