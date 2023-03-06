AVN 64.38 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.93%)
BAFL 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.19%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.74%)
DGKC 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.77%)
FCCL 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
FLYNG 5.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HUBC 73.45 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.32%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
KAPCO 29.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
KEL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 24.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
MLCF 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
NETSOL 77.60 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.6%)
OGDC 88.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.39%)
PAEL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
PIBTL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.7%)
PPL 71.10 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (5.05%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 41.67 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.71%)
TELE 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (12.29%)
TPLP 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.86%)
TRG 114.20 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (3.25%)
UNITY 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,136 Increased By 33.1 (0.81%)
BR30 14,763 Increased By 245.5 (1.69%)
KSE100 41,692 Increased By 355.4 (0.86%)
KSE30 15,716 Increased By 132.2 (0.85%)
Futures spread up 355bps

Published 06 Mar, 2023
KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 355bps to 10.38 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter remained thin as average daily volumes decreased by 72.6 percent to 41.48 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 151.28 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 59.0 percent to Rs 2.38 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 5.80 billion.

