Futures spread up 355bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 355bps to 10.38 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter remained thin as average daily volumes decreased by 72.6 percent to 41.48 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 151.28 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 59.0 percent to Rs 2.38 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 5.80 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023