AVN 64.20 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.65%)
BAFL 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.19%)
BOP 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
CNERGY 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.17%)
DGKC 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.86%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.88%)
FCCL 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
FLYNG 5.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HUBC 73.30 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.12%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
KAPCO 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
MLCF 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.11%)
NETSOL 77.48 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.44%)
OGDC 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.4%)
PAEL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
PIBTL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.43%)
PPL 71.00 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (4.91%)
PRL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.58%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.66%)
TELE 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (12.12%)
TPLP 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.72%)
TRG 113.72 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (2.82%)
UNITY 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.25%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 4,136 Increased By 33.8 (0.82%)
BR30 14,750 Increased By 232.7 (1.6%)
KSE100 41,685 Increased By 347.9 (0.84%)
KSE30 15,709 Increased By 125.2 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPP, JI won equal number of seats in Karachi LG polls: ECP

NNI Published March 6, 2023 Updated March 6, 2023 07:11am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Sunday officially released the results of the local government elections of Karachi, according to which both Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) got an equal number of union councils (UCs) seats.

The ECP has withheld the results of 20 UCs due to complaints and recounting requests. The local body elections in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions were held on January 15.

According to the final results, both Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) have got an equal number of seats in the local bodies’ elections from Karachi.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) bagged 40 UCs while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz won five seats and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) secured one seat.

There are 246 UCs in Karachi; however, the election was held in 235 UCs due to the death of 11 candidates. The ECP is yet to hold polling on the remaining 11 union councils in Karachi to complete the electoral process. Pertinent to mention, the election of mayor requires 124 votes.

Earlier, PTI and PPP secured one Union Council (UC) seat each in Karachi Local Government (LG) elections following a vote recount by ECP.

The ECP issued the decision and announced the victory of PTI and PPP in two union councils (UCs) of Karachi – UC-8 Safoora Town in District East and UC-4 Gadap Town in District Malir.

PPP LG polls ECP JI local government elections Karachi LG polls UCs

Comments

1000 characters

PPP, JI won equal number of seats in Karachi LG polls: ECP

CPEC power projects: China concerned over payment issues

Economic and investment sectors: PM, Qatari ruler discuss furthering cooperation

QIA CEO discusses investment proposals with PM

ECC likely to approve SG for population and housing census

Police serve arrest warrants to Imran

Army decides to solarise its cantonments

TIFA moot agrees to ensure progress on all issues: govt

CWDP approves Rs11bn healthcare projects

‘Anomaly’ in FBR’s IRIS system perturbs taxpayers

Digital census, assistance to flood victims: Bilawal hints at quitting ministry

Read more stories