PPP, JI won equal number of seats in Karachi LG polls: ECP

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Sunday officially released the results of the local government elections of Karachi, according to which both Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) got an equal number of union councils (UCs) seats.

The ECP has withheld the results of 20 UCs due to complaints and recounting requests. The local body elections in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions were held on January 15.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) bagged 40 UCs while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz won five seats and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) secured one seat.

There are 246 UCs in Karachi; however, the election was held in 235 UCs due to the death of 11 candidates. The ECP is yet to hold polling on the remaining 11 union councils in Karachi to complete the electoral process. Pertinent to mention, the election of mayor requires 124 votes.

Earlier, PTI and PPP secured one Union Council (UC) seat each in Karachi Local Government (LG) elections following a vote recount by ECP.

The ECP issued the decision and announced the victory of PTI and PPP in two union councils (UCs) of Karachi – UC-8 Safoora Town in District East and UC-4 Gadap Town in District Malir.