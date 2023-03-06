PTI warns of countrywide protests if Imran arrested

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday warned that it will hold countrywide protests in case their party chairman Imran Khan is arrested.

While addressing a press conference outside the former premier’s residence, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry noted that Islamabad Police had arrived at Imran Khan’s residence to arrest him in the Toshakhana case.

He claimed that Imran’s arrest was aimed at postponing the upcoming general elections in Punjab and disturbs law and order situation. “There are 74 cases against the PTI chief,” he said, adding that it is humanly not possible for any person to appear in court in all cases.

Fawad Chaudhry further said that Imran had always respected the judiciary and appeared before courts whenever he was called. However, he claimed that they want Imran Khan to go to court so that terrorists can target him again.

The former information minister also claimed the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah want a clash to take place at Zaman Park. “They are deliberately trying to create an untoward situation”, he added. Fawad Chaudhry urged the party workers and supporters across the country to be prepared. “If they arrest our party Chairman, there will be a protest that Pakistan has never seen before,” he warned.

When the Islamabad Police along with their Punjab Police counterparts arrived at Imran’s residence just after noon Sunday, they found a horde of PTI supporters along with party leaders, and were informed that the PTI chief was unavailable.

With PTI workers outnumbering the police contingent, and despite Islamabad police chief earlier saying that they won’t go back empty-handed, the arrest could not be made. The Islamabad police left Imran’s residence at around 1:30pm.

As Imran’s whereabouts were debated upon, he ended the mystery by addressing a televised party event right from the Zaman Park residence a little before 5pm.

Addressing the crowd of PTI loyalists, Imran said he had never “bowed before any man or institution, and will never let you do so as well”.

Imran said he had called the public to Zaman Park to pay tribute to them for the way they participated in the ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ (court arrest movement). “I did not call you for my support but to thank you,” he added.

He said “only a nation and not a group” could confront the challenges being faced by the country.

Assailing the government’s performance, he said it was the worst time for the country as the economy had sunk and the people were being crushed by record high inflation in Pakistan’s history.

He lashed out at government leaders, alleging that they had stashed their wealth overseas and were given protection in legal cases by former army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa (retd).

The PTI chief renewed his allegation that all those in power today were behind the Wazirabad assassination attempt on him, but named Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and an intelligence official in particular.

Taking to Twitter, Islamabad police spokesperson said that they have reached Lahore to arrest PTI chief on court orders. He said that Khan will be arrested after all legal requirements are completed.

It stated that the PTI chief was “avoiding” the arrest, adding that the superintendent of police had “gone into Imran’s room but he was not present there”.

He also warned of legal action against those creating hurdles in the arrest of the former premier. “Imran will be shifted to Islamabad under police custody,” he said.

