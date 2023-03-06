AVN 64.30 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.8%)
Balochistan CM expresses satisfaction over successfully organising Sibi Mela

APP Published 06 Mar, 2023 07:23am
QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed his delight and satisfaction on the successful organization of Sibi’s historic fair which concluded here on Sunday.

He also congratulated to the people of Sibi, other areas and related institutions for making a Sibi Mela success, saying farmers and other people played an important role in the success of the fair through their full participation.

He also thanked the security forces for making hard work day and night to organize the fair in a peaceful environment.

The CM paid tribute to Pakistan Army, police, Levies Force and district administration for providing foolproof security during the Sibi Mela, saying that the security institutions once again demonstrated their capabilities.

He congratulated commissioner Sibi, DIG Sibi, Deputy Commissioner Sibi, including all the security personnel. During the fair, there was exemplary coordination between the people and the security agencies.

