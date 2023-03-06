AVN 63.90 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.17%)
BAFL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BOP 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.52%)
DGKC 40.99 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.59%)
EPCL 48.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.67%)
FCCL 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
FFL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
HUBC 73.50 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.39%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
KAPCO 29.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
KEL 2.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.73%)
MLCF 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
NETSOL 76.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.54%)
OGDC 88.61 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.52%)
PAEL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.62%)
PPL 71.35 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (5.42%)
PRL 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.71%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.9%)
TELE 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (11.45%)
TPLP 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.72%)
TRG 112.30 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.54%)
UNITY 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,129 Increased By 26.6 (0.65%)
BR30 14,734 Increased By 216.6 (1.49%)
KSE100 41,570 Increased By 233 (0.56%)
KSE30 15,688 Increased By 103.8 (0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Sri Lanka to relax currency band as it moves towards market-driven exchange rate

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2023 08:09am
Follow us

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka will relax its currency band from next week, its central bank said on Friday, as part of efforts to move towards a market-determined exchange rate as it seeks to secure a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

The central bank also raised interest rates by 100 basis points to tackle inflation now running at 50% as the country endures its worst financial crisis since independence from Britain in 1948.

The currency band was widened earlier on Friday to 10 rupees either side of the spot rate, from 7.50 rupees previously, but Central Bank Governor P. Nandalal Weerasinghe said guidance on the currency band would be removed from next Tuesday.

The central bank has been fixing the spot rate daily but did not say whether it would continue to do so after Tuesday.

“The central bank has seen gradual improvement in the forex liquidity in the banking sector. We are careful to contain excessive volatility,” Weerasinghe said, adding that the central bank purchased $308 million to maintain exchange rates within the corridor mandated by the monetary authority.

“The central bank now has the capacity to rebuild reserves while minimizing forex market intervention.” The central bank raised interest rates by 100bps, pushing its standing deposit facility rate and standing lending facility rate, to 15.50% and 16.50% respectively.

Sri Lanka is awaiting approval for the IMF bailout package after seeing economic growth shrink by an estimated 9.2% last year amid soaring inflation that hit 50% last month.

The central bank will also next week suspend a mandatory directive given to commercial banks to convert 15% of all dollar earnings, the central bank chief said.

inflation IMF Sri Lanka US dollar Sri Lankan rupee USD Sri Lanka economic crisis Sri Lanka economy Central Bank of Sri Lanka

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka to relax currency band as it moves towards market-driven exchange rate

CPEC power projects: China concerned over payment issues

Economic and investment sectors: PM, Qatari ruler discuss furthering cooperation

QIA CEO discusses investment proposals with PM

ECC likely to approve SG for population and housing census

Police serve arrest warrants to Imran

Army decides to solarise its cantonments

TIFA moot agrees to ensure progress on all issues: govt

CWDP approves Rs11bn healthcare projects

‘Anomaly’ in FBR’s IRIS system perturbs taxpayers

Digital census, assistance to flood victims: Bilawal hints at quitting ministry

Read more stories