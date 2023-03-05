Increase in agriculture yields: Governor forms three sub-committees to recommend strategy

LAHORE: The Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has constituted three committees on rice, cotton and minor crops to workout practical proposals to increase yield of these crops.

The Rice committee will be led by Shahzad Ali Malik, Cotton committee by Dr. Khalid Hameed and committee on minor crops will be led by Jawad Qureshi.

These committees are sub-committees of an already constituted ‘Seed Committee’ by the Governor. Decision to this effect was taken at a maiden meeting of that seed committee held recently at Governor’s House.

Sources said that the governor has advised these sub-committees to come up with a solid strategy and recommendations in their respective areas by March 15, 2023.

It is worth mentioning that all three are leading personalities from the private sector with significant contribution to the agriculture.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that agriculture has a huge share in the economy of the country and it is the main pillar of the economy.

He said that there is a need to improve the quality of seeds of agricultural produce to increase the production of agricultural sector.

