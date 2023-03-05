AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
Sharp increase in theft of vehicles seen in ICT

Fazal Sher Published 05 Mar, 2023 03:36am
ISLAMABAD: The heavily-guarded capital city witnessed a sharp increase in incidents of motor vehicle thefts last week, as car lifters stole or snatched 98 vehicles from the various localities of the metropolis.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, 98 vehicles were stolen from different parts of the city including 15 cars and 83 motorbikes.

Similarly, armed snatchers also remained active in the city and snatched over 50 mobile phones from the citizens at gunpoint during the last week.

Furthermore, robbers struck at over 20 different locations and deprived citizens of valuables.

During the last week, auto thieves stole 93 bikes bearing registration numbers: AAG-408 of Malik Allah Wisa, GAQ-203 of Yasir Naveed, a bike of Muhammad Junaid, AHE-7997 of Ehtishamur Rehman, a bike of Noor Muhammad, a bike of Zahid Mehmood, BLR-962 of Khan Ahmed, CDP-971 of Sheryar, BYR-21 of Moeen Hafeez, BDM-902 of Shehran Shehzad, AWR-514 of Syed Safeer Hussain, MM-746 of Naveed Hayat, a bike of Muhammad Mohsin, CCP-920 of Muhammad Haris, APR-578 of Anyat Khan, SF-903 of Allah Dita, AKM-916 of Zohaib,GTK-9226 of Mati Ullah, BZR-659 of Abdul Wahid, BJQ-742 of Ahmad Rizman, STL-9193 of Abdur Raziq, GAP-908 of Shehzad Masih, AHG-5623 of Zohaib, a bike of Niaz Ahmed, a bike of Muhammad Yaseed, CBQ-315 of Muhammad Rizwan, and RLB-2341 of Fiaz Anwer.

The auto thieves also stole motorbikes bearing registration numbers: BSM-496 of Muhammad Zeeshan, APF Rao Arshad Mehmood, BZL-310 of Khan Zeb, a bike of Tamuir Khan, BTN-165 of Malik Tajmul, AJA-1063 of Zeeshan Rafiqu, BLR-198 of Khurram Shehzad, BLP-296 of Muhammad Jamsheed, FM-075 of Muhammad Umair, a bike of Aneel Ghani, RIY-7075 of Syed Anwer Khan, CBM-200 of Raja Usman, BQR-227 of Muhammad Saqib, a bike of Abdur Rahuf, AFS-7613 of Muhammad Zubair, RIO-5963 of Sheer Yial, LEO-9518 of Waqas Javeed, ACJ-5218 of Rashid Bilal, a bike of Muhammad Sdamm, bike of Ahmed Hussain, a bike of Arslan Masih, BNR-740 of Yasir Abbas, AGS-4786 of Muhammad Mariq, RIM-6762 of Zeeshan, BHQ-170 of Muhammad Usman, BCQ-849 of Habibur Rehman, FDZ-9917 of Waseem Akram, and BAP-187 of Muhammad Idress.

Carjackers stole vehicles bearing registration numbers: RIP-498 of Adnan Sohaii, AJQ-069 of Hamza Shehzad, BRP-722 of Umer Gulraz, MIK-5804 of Muhammad Javed, AJH-1828 of Sajid Gull, MIK-6049 of Imtiaz Gul, a bike of Muhammad Zubair, AJY-4859 of Muhammad Arslan, AWN-610 of Abdullah, RIN-122 of Abdullah, FS-9907 of Muhammad Harooon, KCT-8069 of Noveer Khan, MIK-9017 of Khalid Aziz, RIM-8542 of Muhammad Zaman, STO-5258 of Shakeel Anjum, a bike of Muhammad Aqeeel, RIN-7345 of Sheikh Ghulam, BMT-473 of Numan Zubair, LEB-3926 of Kaleem Masih, Rim-6785 of Muhammad, Mbk-4017 of Attiq Hussain, a bike of Adeel Ahmed, RNM-1338 of Mehtab Ali, a bike of Saif Ullah, RIR-44 of Muhammad Farukh, AQN-437 of Sami Ullah, RIR-5784 of Muhammad Shakeel, AFB-2610 of Raja Mukadam, and 454 of Fahad Ali.

