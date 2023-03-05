AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
Plea seeks contempt proceedings against Imran

Recorder Report Published 05 Mar, 2023 03:36am
LAHORE: A bar member lawyer has approached the Lahore High Court seeking contempt proceedings against former Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan for his alleged campaign against the institution of judiciary.

The petitioner Nadeem Sarwar pleaded that the former PM and his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have been running malicious campaigns against the judges and the judiciary since the Supreme Court set aside a ruling of the then deputy speaker of the national assembly on the no confidence motion.

Petitioner stated that the PTI chairman whenever appears before a court of law his workers hold rallies outside the courts and also damage state properties. The lawyer said that the hooliganism and violence committed by the PTI workers at the behest of their party chairman amounts to pressurizing the courts to obtain favorable decisions.

The petitioner referred to a recent appearance of Imran Khan before a court at Islamabad judicial complex where the PTI workers created a law and order situation.

