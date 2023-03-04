Sindh CM says he’s optimistic about country’s economic prospects

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that although Pakistan faces severe economic crises and terrorism threats but being a resilient nation, the country would certainly be able to overcome all these challenges.

“Instead of carrying out the blame game, we all have to exhibit unity and make joint efforts to deal with the ongoing economic crises. It is encouraging to see that the federal government is striving hard to pull the economy out of crises,” he said while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of 18th My Karachi – Oasis of Harmony Exhibition here at Expo Centre on Friday.

He said that My Karachi Exhibition, whose 18th edition has been staged today, was initiated in 2004 by Late Siraj Kassam Teli. “Since I assumed charge as CM, I always attend this event as it is one of the most important events of the provincial capital.”

He said megacity Karachi is the economic hub and largest revenue generator of the country where the law and order started worsening in the 80s. He recalled that by 2013-14, Karachi was declared as the 6th most dangerous city of the world.

“But thanks to serious efforts made by federal and provincial governments along with law enforcing agencies under National Action Plan, the law and order situation in Karachi was drastically improved which led to descending Karachi’s ranking from 6th to 125th position in terms of most dangerous cities of the world.

“Due to improved law and order situation, Defence Expo, Aman Exercise, Pakistan International Maritime Exhibition & Conference (PIMEC), and Pakistan Super League (PSL) have been successfully staged during the last two months and now there is My Karachi Exhibition.”

Commenting on ongoing census all over the country, CM said that the population of Sindh has been undercounted which needs to be rectified. “It is our responsibility to make the ongoing census a success which is only possible when every single individual is counted.”

Additional IG Javed Alam Odho, in his remarks, appreciated KCCI for having the courage to hold My Karachi Exhibition despite the fact that a terrorists’ strike took place recently at Karachi Police Office which was swiftly thwarted by Sindh Police, Rangers and Commandos of Pakistan Army.

“Exhibitions like My Karachi are very important to generate business activities and restore the confidence of business community”, he said, adding that Karachi is back to normalcy which can be gauged from the fact that 95 percent spectators attended PSL match the very next day which was followed by PIMEC and now My Karachi Exhibition was also taking place which has been provided foolproof security.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman BMG & CE TDAP Zubair Motiwala said that My Karachi Exhibition was being staged continuously in all types of circumstances to portray the soft and positive image of Karachi. “Karachi that generates 54 percent of exports and 68 percent of country’s revenue is undoubtedly the financial capital of Pakistan.”

He said that the Government of Sindh and Government of Pakistan are seriously working towards resolving the issues being faced by Karachiites. “The launch of Red Bus and Pink Bus Service by Sindh government is a laudable move which has helped in resolving the transportation issue to a great extent.”

Despite several challenges particularly exorbitantly high energy tariffs, Zubair Motiwala said, the situation would improve with the passage of time as this was not the first time when Pakistan is facing dire shortage of foreign reserves.

“During Benazir Bhutto’s era, total foreign reserves stood at US$493 million only and when Gen Musharraf came in, the country foreign reserves were hardly US$452 million which later improved to US$17 billion. We are a resilient nation so we will pick up pace again. Karachi and Pakistan will get back on the track to progress and prosperity”, he added.

Earlier, President KCCI Mohammed Tariq Yousuf said that the objective of My Karachi Exhibition was to connect locals with foreign investors, to rebuild the soft image of Karachi and develop sustainable relationships for generating economic activities. “The Karachi Chamber, despite limited capacity, has been playing an instrumental role in successfully organizing this mega exhibition, which attracts hundreds and thousands of participants.”

Sindh Minister for Local Governments Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sindh Minister for Industries Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo, Sindh Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani, Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon, Additional IG Javed Alam Odho, Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon, Chairman Businessmen Group & CE TDAP Zubair Motiwala, Vice Chairmen BMG Anjum Nisar & Jawed Bilwani, President KCCI Mohammed Tariq Yousuf, Senior Vice President Touseef Ahmed, Vice President Haris Agar, Chairman Special Committee for My Karachi Exhibition Muhammad Idrees, Former Presidents, KCCI Managing Committee members and a large number of diplomats from friendly countries were also present on the occasion.

