AVN 62.84 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.19%)
BAFL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.13%)
BOP 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.21%)
CNERGY 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.24%)
DFML 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.55%)
DGKC 39.88 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.15 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (4.67%)
FCCL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
FFL 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
FLYNG 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.98%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.55%)
HUBC 72.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.56%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
KAPCO 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.66%)
KEL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.31%)
MLCF 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
NETSOL 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.72%)
OGDC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.97%)
PAEL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
PIBTL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
PPL 67.10 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (6.17%)
PRL 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.93%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.74%)
SNGP 40.80 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (4.48%)
TELE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.18%)
TPLP 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.48%)
TRG 110.50 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.96%)
UNITY 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,081 Increased By 55.2 (1.37%)
BR30 14,419 Increased By 387.4 (2.76%)
KSE100 41,167 Increased By 496.4 (1.22%)
KSE30 15,508 Increased By 194.6 (1.27%)
Nikkei ends at nearly 3 month high after Wall Street gains; Fast Retailing shines

Reuters Published March 3, 2023 Updated March 3, 2023 12:22pm
TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei index closed at a nearly three-month high on Friday after Wall Street finished higher overnight, with Fast Retailing providing the biggest boost on robust monthly same-store sales at its Uniqlo brand.

The Nikkei rose 1.56% to close at 27,927.47, its highest level since Dec. 15, and marked the sharpest daily gain since Jan. 18.

The index rose 1.73% in the week.

The broader Topix rose 1.25% to 2,019.52, adding 1.57% in the week.

“Gains in Japanese shares are justified because they benefit from a recovery in China’s economy.

Chinese tourists to Japan would be a support for Japan’s economy as well,“ said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management. “But today’s rise might be too much.

And also, Wall Street was too strong overnight.

Investors might have been too optimistic about the outlook for US interest rates.“

US stocks rallied on Thursday, as Treasury yields pulled back from earlier highs following comments from Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic about his favoured “slow and steady” path of interest rate hikes for the central bank.

The benchmark US 10-year yields were above 4% overnight, with Japan’s 10-year government bond yield crossing the Bank of Japan’s policy band earlier in the session. Fast Retailing lifted the Nikkei by 107.83 points with a 3.87% jump after the company posted a 21% jump in February same-store sales at its Uniqlo brand compared with a year earlier.

Drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo rose 5.13% and silicon wafer maker Shin-Etsu Chemical gained 3.01%.

Tokyo’s Nikkei index closes lower

All but three of the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange advanced, with precision instruments leading gains with a 2.55% rise.

The wholesales index jumped 2.4%, with Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp rising 4.13% and 2.38%, respectively.

Drug maker Otsuka Holdings lost 4.25% to become the worst performer on the Nikkei while the insurance sector lost 0.32% and was the worst performer among the industry groups.

Nikkei Japan's Nikkei share

